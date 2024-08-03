Leeds Rhinos player ratings after 22-16 defeat at Salford Red Devils wrecks play-off hopes

Mathematically, Leeds are still in it, four points adrift of sixth place with seven rounds remaining, but they have a tough run-in and it would take something truly surreal for them to get there now. Rhinos are where they deserve to be.

Two of their tries came against 12 men and they didn’t score after the 25th minute. They had two players sin-binned, conceded four points to penalty goals and didn’t get on the front foot in the second half after leading 22-16 at the break.

They played some good rugby at times in the first half an hour, but were very ordinary for the rest of the game. It was three tries each, but - inspired by ex-Leeds man Kallum Watkins - the home side deserved their win.

Rhinos should have gone on with the game from such a good start. After three minutes Salford centre Tim Lafai was sin-binned for a foul on Lachie Miller as he took a high kick. From the penalty, Andy Ackers went on a good run and then Matt Frawley dummied over for his second try in successive games.

Leeds survived a knock-on by Mikolaj Oledzki in the next set and scored again moments later. It was 20-year-old Alfie Edgell’s first Super League try, the winger showing good pace after a break and pass by Paul Momirovski.

Within two minutes of Lafai returning, it was 13 versus 12 again, but with Salford having the advantage as Rhyse Martin was sin-binned for a dangerous tackle. Salford received a flurry of penalties and pulled a converted try back through Watkins, from Oliver Partington’s pass.

Rhinos’ responded well to that setback, grabbing their third try when former Salford man Brodie Croft sped over off excellent work by Miller. Martin had improved the first two, but with him off the field - for the first time this season - the full-back couldn’t add the extras.

Leeds turned down two points from a penalty in front of Salford’s posts - which would have given them a 12-point cushion - and that proved to be a mistake. Partington sent Watkins in again, after Martin had been penalised for a high shot. That cut the gap to four points and Salford looked set to go in ahead at the interval when Nene Macdonald went over from Sneyd’s kick.

Referee Tom Grant signalled a try, but there was a double-movement and video official Jack Smith ruled it out. The ex-Rhinos centre played up to the Leeds fans after getting the ball down and they returned that with interest when the decision was announced. He had the last laugh though.

Rhinos were under the pump after the break and cracked in the 55th minute when Joe Mellor supported Jayden Nikorima’s break and Sneyd’s third conversion edged the hosts two points ahead.

Sneyd added four more points from high shots, the second of which earned James Bentley a trip to the sin-bin with 14 minutes left. The visitors actually managed to force some pressure after that, but never really looked like scoring.

Salford Red Devils: Brierley, Ryan, Macdonald, Lafai, Cross, Nikorima, Sneyd, Singleton, Shorrocks, Lewis, Stone, Watkins, Partington. Subs Wright, Hankinson, Mellor, Bullock

Leeds Rhinos: Miller, Edgell, Newman, Momirovski, Handley, Croft, Frawley, Oledzki, Ackers, Sangare, McDonnell, Martin, C Smith. Subs O’Connor, Bentley, Lisone, Donaldson.

Referee: Tom Grant (Leeds). Attendance: 4,473.

