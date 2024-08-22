Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur, left, with director of rugby Ian Blease. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

Leeds Rhinos are celebrating a new deal for coach Brad Arthur.

The club this morning (Thursday) revealed Arthur has agreed an “initial one-year contract to keep him at AMT Headingley at least for the 2025 Betfred Super League season”. And the experienced Australian has confirmed talks will continue over the possibility of an even longer stay.

Arthur, 50, arrived at the Rhinos last month on terms until the end of the current campaign. Rhinos have won two of his five games as coach, but there has been an upturn in performances and players and club officials were keen for him to stay.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews.

Leeds’ management have been anxious to agree a long-term deal, but Arthur is ambitious to coach again in the NRL at some stage - having spent 10 years in charge of Parramatta Eels - and wanted to keep that option open. The one-year arrangement keeps Arthur in the sport and ensures Rhinos have some stability for 2025, while allowing discussions between coach and club to continue.

Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

“I would like to thank everyone at the club who have made me feel so at home in my short time here already,” Arthur said. “This is a very special club and I wanted to make sure I could play my part in taking us back to where we want to be.”

Arthur has been linked with a new Perth club who could join the NRL in 2027 and stressed: “From the very outset, I have always been honest about my own personal situation and I am especially grateful to [Rhinos sporting director] Ian Blease for the professional manner in all our planning that has been done.

“I said I would only stay if I felt I could make a difference. It is a big decision to move to the other side of the world, especially for my family. I feel an initial one-year deal works well for all parties, but I am sure we will continue to talk over the next 12 months and make the right decision for all of us about the future beyond that. Our focus now is on our immediate future, starting with Catalans on Friday and fighting with everything we have to finish this season in the best possible manner.”

Brad Arthur is interviewed after his first win as Leeds Rhinos coach, at Huddersfield Giants last month. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Blease is “delighted” Arthur is staying on for at least one more season. He said: “In a short period he has already made a big impact on our playing and coaching group and that will only continue over the coming months.

“From the moment I first spoke to Brad about becoming our coach for this season, he has been completely up front and honest with me. His commitment to our club has been unquestionable, heading straight here as soon as the original deal was agreed to get started and leaving his family back home.

“Naturally, agreeing to stay longer is a big decision for any family. We are pleased Brad is here for 2025 and I am sure, as he has already proven, we will continue to plan for the future beyond that when the time is right.”

Blease insisted: “Brad’s focus is on this season now, but personally I am excited to work with him with a full off-season and putting his plans in place for the squad for next year. This is fantastic news for Leeds Rhinos and the players, in particular, were pleased when Brad told them at training this week.”

With the coaching situation resolved, Rhinos will now turn their attention to player recruitment and retention. Arthur has said he believes the club need to strengthen in the front-row, which could see former Australia Test prop Reagan Campbell-Gillard, who played under him at Parramatta, come on to Leeds’ radar.