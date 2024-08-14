Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Making a first team debut and beating Wigan Warriors would be on any English rugby league player’s bucket list and Leeds Rhinos youngster Ben Littlewood did both in the same game.

The 19-year-old was a substitute at AMT Headingley last Saturday when Rhinos thrashed the defending Betfred Super League champions 30-4. It was actually the second time Littlewood had been in Leeds’ 17, but he was an unused replacement in a home defeat of Leigh Leopards two months ago.

The second-rower played for the Oulton Raiders and Castleford-based Lock Lane community clubs before joining Rhinos’ youth system two years ago. He has trained with the full-time squad all season as one of a crop of emerging players the club expect to become Super League regulars over the next few years.

“It is always good to get on and your debut is something you remember, I think,” Littlewood said of his first taste of top-flight action. “Especially against Wigan, it is one I think I’ll remember for the rest of my career.”

Ben Littlewood seen training with Leeds Rhinos. Picture by James Hardisty.

With the scoreline being close until the final quarter, it seemed Littlewood might watch the entire match from the bench for the second time, but he got his chance with seven minutes left. “It was tough,” admitted of his previous experience as an unused replacement. “I think that added more to the fire and gave me more motivation to get another appearance.”

Leeds were 24-4 ahead when Littlewood was introduced. “The boys put in a good first half and started well again in the second,” he recalled. “They put on some good tries so I felt like it was a comfortable time to come on and seal the win.

“I felt all right, to be fair, I’d been on loan [at Halifax Panthers] and I was meant to be there another week, but I think they got that cancelled to bring me back. They pulled me back in to get a game so I was really happy to play and thank you to all the coaches who picked me.”

Ben Littlewood in pre-season action for Leeds Rhinos at Bradford Bulls. Picture by Steve Riding.

Littlewood has been a regular in Rhinos’ initial squad over recent weeks, without making the matchday side. “It definitely gives you motivation when you’re in that 21 and not playing,” he admitted.

“It makes you want to train harder and try to get that spot in the team. I think getting that first game out of the way, there’s a lot of nerves and a lot of people watching you, but you can build off that for your second game and carry that on.”

Six days before facing Wigan, Littlewood was a substitute for Halifax in a home Championship win against York Knights and he feels Panthers played a vital role in his Leeds breakthrough. “It has been really good to get there and play a step above what I was playing before,” he said.

“It was a chance to showcase my game and show what I am about and I think that really helped me. It is a big step up from reserves, but when I was there I was building confidence every game and getting more minutes every game. It gave me a good opportunity to build on my game.”

Leeds United fan Ben Littlewood is hoping to be in the squad when Leeds Rhinos play at Elland Road on Saturday, for the first time since 2018. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Leeds’ injury situation could determine whether Littlewood gets more Super League games this term, but he insisted: “I’ll just keep training as hard as I can. When that opportunity comes - if it comes again - I want to make sure I am ready. I am a Leeds United fan so it would be good to be in the squad this week [against Warrington Wolves at the Elland Road Magic Weekend] and it’ll be a good experience even if I’m not playing.”