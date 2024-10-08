Leeds Rhinos set to complete Jake Connor signing as star poised for move away

By Peter Smith
Published 8th Oct 2024, 09:01 BST
Updated 8th Oct 2024, 09:33 BST
A first-choice player’s time at Leeds Rhinos could be coming to an end as the club close in on former Huddersfield Giants back Jake Connor.

Connor is set to become Rhinos’ fourth recruit for 2025, following overseas forwards Keenan Palasia and Cooper Jenkins - whose signings were announced yesterday - and Hull KR’s ex-Leeds winger Ryan Hall. Though Connor can play at full-back or in the halves, he is likely to feature mainly at centre for Leeds.

Rhinos’ first-choice centres this year, Harry Newman and Paul Momirovski, are under contract for 2025, but the Yorkshire Evening Post understands the latter is considering a coaching option in Australia with his previous club Sydney Roosters. The 28-year-old joined Rhinos ahead of this season on a two-year deal, having also featured in the NRL for Wests Tigers, Melbourne Storm and Penrith Panthers.

Jake Connor seen after Huddersfield Giants' win at Leeds Rhinos in April. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.Jake Connor seen after Huddersfield Giants' win at Leeds Rhinos in April. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.
The Aussie scored seven tries in his first campaign with Rhinos, playing in all but four of their 28 competitive fixtures. Nothing has yet been agreed, but if he does move on, he will be the eighth member of this year’s senior squad to leave the club and other departures are possible. Momirovski’s potential exit would open a space on Rhinos’ overseas quota, though more signings are unlikely at this stage.

