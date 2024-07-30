Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Second-rower James Bentley is determined to make up for lost time after achieving his long-awaited Leeds Rhinos return.

Bentley came off the bench for the final 30 minutes of last Thursday’s 34-6 win at Huddersfield Giants. It was his first rugby, at any level, since failing a head injury assessment during Leeds’ derby victory away to Castleford Tigers on March 28.

That was his second long concussion layoff in seven months after the 26-year-old’s 2023 season ended when he was knocked out during a game at Huddersfield last August. He came through his return unscathed and admitted: “It is great to be back out there.”

Bentley, who is contracted until the end of 2025, said: “A lot of hard work has gone on behind the scenes. It has been a testing time and I’ve just had to be patient. It was great to be back out there with the boys and great to get the win, especially for the travelling fans. It was good to see so many of them there.”

James Bentley, right, tackles Huddersfield Giants' Jake Bibby, along with Leeds Rhinos teammates Matt Frawley and Rhyse Martin. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

The Ireland international had been passed fit the week before, but coach Brad Arthur opted not to play him against Hull KR, giving him an extra week’s training instead. The half an hour on the pitch at Giants was planned before the match.

“He just said to me ‘get some minutes back in the middle’,” Bentley reported. “I played some edge as well and I am happy to play wherever in the team, do whatever he wants from me. I’ll bring my best - that energy, a bit of aggression and hard work in the middle or on the edge.”

Bentley admitted his long layoff was frustrating, particularly on the back of last year’s enforced break, but insisted it was put to good use. “It doesn’t feel like it has gone quickly, but there has been lots of training,” he reflected.

“I want to say thanks to all the backroom staff, they have kept me busy and active through that time and they’ve challenged me to get better. It was an opportunity to get better and I have grown and learned a lot about myself.”

Leeds Rhinos' James Bentley, right, celebrates last week's victory at Huddersfield Giants. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Concussion has taken its toll on Rhinos this year, with seven players being ruled out of last month’s home win over Leigh Leopards because of head injuries. Morgan Gannon will miss the entire campaign after suffering successive concussions in pre-season and a similar injury has restricted Tom Holroyd to just six appearances this term.

Bentley insisted he fully supports the club’s cautious stance. “I can’t thank them enough for all their support,” he added. “The medical care they have given me has been top-notch. I am grateful to be back and out there and winning, that’s the main thing.”

Bentley is expected to be in Rhinos’ squad for Saturday’s crucial game at Salford Red Devils and reckons he will be better for last week’s game time. He conceded: “My lungs were blowing a bit at some points; I think I had a few third man in and then retreats at one point and I could feel it. Training isn’t like playing for game fitness, but it was good to get some minutes under my belt and I really enjoyed it.

James Bentley leaves the field for a head injury assessment during a Super League game against St Helens in March. He passed that, but suffered a long-term concussion two weeks later. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“I just want to hopefully get my spot in the team now and keep getting better and working on what Brad wants from me each week and bringing what I can to the team. Hopefully I can get on a nice little roll now.”

Getting back into the starting side won’t be easy, with second-rowers James McDonnell and Rhyse Martin in good form. “Macca and Rhyse are both absolutely killing it,” Bentley acknowledged.

“They were outstanding [against Huddersfield]. I am just happy to be playing in the team; wherever Brad wants me, I will play. I just want to do my bit for the team and be out there playing.”

His return is a boost for Rhinos going into the business end of the season. Rhinos are seventh in the table ahead of Betfred Super League round 20, four points behind fourth-placed Catalans Dragons and Salford, who sit fifth. St Helens, in sixth, two points clear of Leeds.

