Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

New Leeds Rhinos signing Keenan Palasia has already had a taste of playing at AMT Headingley and “can’t wait” to do it as a home favourite.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Palasia was a substitute for Samoa when they lost 34-16 to England at Headingley on November 2. Little more than seven weeks later, he is preparing to make his first appearance for Rhinos, on the same ground, in Boxing Day’s Wetherby Whaler Festive Challenge.

It will be the former Gold Coast Titans prop’s initial chance to show what he can do in blue and amber and the taste he had last month whetted his appetite for the stadium’s unique atmosphere. “It was good,” he said of his Test experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keenan Palasia will start at prop for Leeds Rhinos against Wakefield Trinity on Boxing Day. Picture by Tony Johnson.

“I noticed a few of the boys from my team that got brought on got a ‘boo’, but I got a bit of a cheer, so that was a welcoming experience. Hopefully we can experience that every home game, get a few wins and hear a cheer from the fans every week.”

Rhinos pre-season has been split between the club’s Kirkstall training base and Headingley, so Palasina has got a feel for his new home and reckons it is a special place. He said: “Where we get changed in the dressing sheds, you get to see the history of the club and all the legends of the club [on display in the players’ tunnel].

“Being able to see that every morning when I come out is pretty inspiring. It makes me excited to put the jersey on and represent the badge on Boxing Day.”

Playing the day after Christmas is a new experience for Palasia, along with fellow recruits Mika Sivo and Cooper Jenkins. “Usually I’d be having a beer on Boxing Day,” he admitted. “This time I will be preparing for a game, but I am excited. It’ll be the first time I’ve experienced it and I can’t wait.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds Rhinos' Keenan Palasia is tackled at training by Presley Cassell, who is also in the team to face Wakefield Trinity on Boxing Day. Picture by Tony Johnson. 6th December 2024

The Brisbane-born 27-year-old’s feet have hardly touched the ground since his signing was announced by Leeds in October. He recalled: “I represented Samoa, was home for about three weeks then I came back over here.

“It was a bit more flying than I’d like, but I am here for two years so I can settle in. They are an easy bunch of boys to get along with here, there’s no egos or anything like that, so I slotted right in.

“I felt welcomed and it was easy when the leadership boys, Cam Smith and Ash Handley, welcomed me in. We have a bunch of boys from Australia as well who have helped me transition over here, so it has been good.”

Having made his debut for Brisbane Broncos back in 2019, Palasia is a veteran of NRL pre-seasons, but insisted this one is “definitely no easier”. He stressed: “It is tough, hopefully the way we’ve been training under Brad [Arthur, Rhinos’ coach] this pre-season translates into the games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New Leeds Rhinos signing Keenan Palasia is tackled during Gold Coast Titans' NRL game agianst Manly in Sydney in July. Picture by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images.

“When I came in, the boys were already fit, but with this pre-season on top of that, I think we’ll be able to do something special. It is a great squad here, football-wise and off the field.

“They are a great bunch of blokes to get on with, which makes it easier for the team to get closer together. Hopefully we’ll do well in the competition.”