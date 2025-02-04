The time for talking is almost over.

Leeds Rhinos’ 2025 season begins on Saturday with a home Betfred Challenge Cup tie against non-league Wests Warriors and, according to the YEP’s fans panel, the signs point to a successful year . With Brad Arthur in the coaching hot seat and some impressive off-season recruits ready to make a mark, our Jury are in confident mood. They are particularly excited about what former England back Jake Connor could bring to the team, though all agree Maika Sivo’s season-long injury is a huge blow. Here’s their thoughts on pre-season and this weekend’s game.

IAIN SHARP

Buckle up, plump up a cushion and, what seems like only a few moments since the last season ended, we’ll shortly be up and running on the emotion-fuelled rugby league rollercoaster. There’s been plenty to keep observers to the game on the edge of their seat with off-field tribulations, not least the potential meltdown of a Super League club, London possibly being sold via Gary Hetherington to Australians, a new professional club in

The YEP's Leeds Rhinos fans' panel were impressed with new signing Jake Connor's performances in pre-season. Picture by Tony Johnson.

Yorkshire (Goole) and - closer to home - a fly-on-the-wall video of what really went on last season. I still haven’t gotten around to watching it yet, so don’t spoil the ending for me. There was also the sad passing of Headingley greats Syd Hynes and Keith Hepworth.

Meanwhile at Leeds director of rugby Ian Blease and head-coach Brad Arthur have carried out a sizeable amount of deforestation in order to bring about climate change within the club. Much of the under-performing ‘dead wood’ from last season will be plying their trade elsewhere this year and there’s been an assortment of new faces brought in to replace them.

Two new props arrived just like that, with Cooper Jenkins and Keenan Palasia joining the team from down under. Ryan Hall is back after missionary work in Australia and Humberside, but perhaps the most talked about signing is the arrival of Jake Connor. I think he could be huge this season, brought back to Earth with the astute coaching of Brad Arthur, taming some of the wilder sides of his game.

Another I would have waxed lyrical about would have been Maika Sivo, until his season-ending knee injury in the Ash Handley testimonial game. The injury occurred prior to the start of the season and so releases his salary cap space to potentially bring in a replacement.

Losing Maika Sivo for the entire season with a knee injury is a huge blow for Leeds Rhinos, according to the YEP's fans panel. Picture by Tony Johnson.

There’s sure to be ups, there might be downs. There’s probably going to be an obscure draw somewhere, it’s nailed on there’ll be a game hugely influenced by a referee - but we love it and we keep coming back for more. Enjoy the season to come.

DAVID MUHL

The 2025 season is almost upon us and, as every year, I am positive and optimistic. The two pre-season games I have seen did nothing to dent my optimism. The win against Wigan in Ash Handley’s testimonial showed Brad Arthur is making an improvement to last year’s side. There was no doubt we had good players, but they never seemed to click and were susceptible to errors and poor discipline. Let’s hope the improvement continues through the season.

It was good to see our new signings getting a bit of game time, although I was disappointed when Maika Sivo went off with what later turned out to be a season-ending injury. I wish him all the best in his recovery.

Coach Brad Arthur is the man to bring good times back to Leeds Rhinos, the YEP Jury reckon. Picture by Tony Johnson.

I was very sceptical when we announced the signing of Jake Connor, but from what I have seen so far, he could be good for us. He controlled both games from full-back and, dare I say, I even enjoyed watching him wind up the Wigan players. It was also good to see Ryan Hall back in blue and amber - he never looked right in red. I think the addition of Keenan Palasia and Cooper Jenkins will bolster the pack, which was bullied and outplayed last year.

Next up is the Challenge Cup against amateur opposition, I personally would have liked this tie to be played at their home ground, but I do understand the issues. The RFL should be praised for trying to inject interest into the Cup, but I think it has slightly backfired.

A game at Headingley will be a great experience for the lads from West Warriors, I hope they enjoy it. It will be interesting to see how BA approaches this game, I would imagine we will be playing mainly fringe players and youngsters. A good Cup run would be really nice this year. I do love a Wembley trip.

BECKY OXLEY

Super League 30 is just round the corner and I’m excited to see what the Rhinos do this season. It seems crazy to think it’s 29 years since the concept started.

Being at Ash Handley’s testimonial game reminded me of the winter rugby days - cold and wet and taking hours when getting home to warm up. But it was a good chance to see the team play together and see the potential for the year ahead.

The team have very obviously bulked up in the off season and the new players have fitted in well. Jake Connor was a controversial signing among fans and some booed him. I personally think he has slotted in well and his history with other teams means nothing. I’m looking forward to seeing where he goes this season. Maiko Silvo is a loss to us after the injury which has ruled him out for the season. He must be gutted and I hope he has a speedy recovery.

Saturday brings our first Challenge Cup game of the season, in round three. It’s a new concept by the RFL to put Super League teams in a round earlier. We have Wests Warriors at Headingley and it should be an easy game, a good money day for the Wests and their opportunity of a lifetime to play against Super League opposition. I hope we put a decent team out to give them the full experience, but being at Headingley will be a good day out for them.

TOM GOLDSWORTHY

As we enter the 2025 Super League season, Leeds Rhinos fans have once again been promised a new-look team and that this will be the year we improve. Although these have turned out to be empty promises in the past, I believe this really will be the season things turn around for our club.

The main reason for this is Brad Arthur. Accountability, discipline and hard work have been non-existent at Leeds since the last of the Golden Generation left, but we finally have a coach who will set high standards and hold the players accountable for poor performances. In the videos we have seen from the club, he will not tolerate any nonsense from the players and expects 100 per cent effort in every game.

Another positive is the recruitment. To add players like Maika Sivo, Keenan Palasia, Ryan Hall and Jake Connor to an already strong squad is impressive and gives us some much-needed depth. From what we have seen, signing Jake Connor looks to be a stroke of genius. He has been impressive in the pre-season games and hopefully has found a club where he can finally settle down and be the quality player we know he can be.

My expectation for this season is that we should be finishing in the top four. A lot of noise has been made from the club that we are heading in the right direction; it is time for them to prove it. We've had a full pre-season, a good coach and a more than capable squad, there are no excuses this season for underperforming.

Looking ahead to the Challenge Cup game against West Warriors, anything less than a cricket score would be embarrassing for Leeds, especially as it is rumoured we will be playing a near enough full-strength side. It will not be a good test for the team heading into the new season, given the standard of our opposition, but will be good to finally win our first Cup game since 2020.

GAVIN MILLER

Optimism is defined in the dictionary as: noun - hopefulness and confidence about the future or the success of something. That’s how I’m feeling, hopeful about the success of something.

What is that something? Well it’s something to be proud about. I think I’ve moved on from that something being league leaders or Grand Final winners or possibly even a Challenge Cup. I am looking for a team that competes, that qualifies for the play-offs and gives ourselves a chance.

Can this newly-assembled team under Brad Arthur be that team? There are a number of players with plenty to prove. They are going to have to go some to be consistent and be up at the right end of the table, but I feel Arthur’s tactics and approach to the game can certainly instil it into the team.

I’m particularly looking forward to watching Jake Connor this season, an enigma of a player, but one certainly blessed with talent, if not temperament. He was always one we loved to hate and I can’t wait to see what he does in blue and amber. So it’s optimism from me … just how long will that last?