Leeds Rhinos reckons they have unearthed a future star in new signing Cooper Jenkins.

Coach Brad Arthur has stressed squad numbers are no guarantees of a place in the team this year, but Jenkins has been handed Rhinos’ 17 jersey - which suggests the Aussie will be in or around Leeds’ strongest side, despite never having played at the top level.

The 23-year-old prop joined them in pre-season from Brisbane-based North Devils, who are Australia’s top club outside the elite NRL. A slight dead leg marred his first Rhinos appearance, in last week’s pre-season win over Wakefield Trinity, but Jenkins was excited by what he saw from his new teammates - and the AMT Headingley crowd.

Leeds Rhinos' Australian signing Cooper Jenkins. Picture by Tony Johnson.

“There’s still a bit of work to do, but there’s definitely positive signs,” Jenkins said. “We have a lot of competition for spots this year and that brings up the standard at training. Definitely leading into round one we will have a strong team.”

Rhinos kick-off their Betfred Super League campaign against Wakefield on Saturday, February 15 and, having had a taste of a Headingley matchday over Christmas, Jenkins is already counting down the days until the real business starts. “It was a great atmosphere, definitely one of the biggest and most vocal crowds I’ve played in front of,” he said of the Wetherby Whaler Festive Challenge. “For a league game, it will be crazy.

“I am enjoying it here, it took a while to settle in, but I have found my feet now and feel pretty much settled. It is good to have got the first game out of the way, get rid of the nerves.

“I got a bit of a cork [dead leg] so I didn’t get as many minutes as I’d like. I was struggling with it a bit at training, but it was good to get a hit-out and I thought I went all right. The boys definitely, in the first half, were strong and we’ll have a good side coming into this year.”

Rhinos fielded a near full-strength side before the break and Arthur gave some young players a run in the second period. “They are good,” Jenkins said of Leeds’ rookies. “They’ve been in and out of training with us, but they are good fellas and it was a good experience for them getting out there.”

Jenkins won’t be the only former Norths Devils player in Super League this year. His Queensland Cup and NRL State Championship-winning teammate Jeremiah Simbiken has joined Castleford Tigers and was Jenkins’ guest at Headingley on Boxing Day.

“He will go good,” Jenkins predicted. “I played with him all last year and he’s a great player, he will kill it over here. We are good mates, he is a tough player and a good player and he will be a starting back-rower, I am pretty sure.”

Rhinos play Tigers three times in Super League this year, so the two pals will be seeing plenty of each other. Jenkins said: “It’s nice to have a familiar face around. There’ll be a bit of banter, we will be going at each other, but he’s a tough bloke - I will be staying away from him!”