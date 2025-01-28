Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds Rhinos have today confirmed details of their Challenge Cup showdown with non-league Wests Warriors.

The third round tie will be staged at Rhinos’ AMT Headingley Stadium on Saturday, February 8, with a noon kick-off. Betfred Super League sides were all seeded to be drawn away for their opening tie in this year’s competition, but Rhinos’ Southern Conference opponents agreed to give up home advantage.

Warriors, who play at Wasps FC in Acton, west London, are keen for their amateur players to experience a game at rugby league’s best and most famous venue, which hosted the first Cup final in 1897. Rhinos will assist with their travel to Leeds and provide accommodation for the team.

The Betfred Challenge Cup. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

The tie begins Rhinos’ competitive season and will be played exactly a week before they open their Super League campaign at home to Wakefield Trinity. Leeds’ sporting director Ian Blease said: “We are looking forward to welcoming Wests Warriors to AMT Headingley.

“I know from speaking to their team management that the chance to play here was a big motivation for them against the Army last weekend. We are helping them with their logistics for the weekend - including travel - and the team will stay at the Headingley Lodge at the stadium. It should be a unique occasion for the sport and a memorable one for all involved.”

Admission prices have been set at £15 for adults, £10 for concessions and free for juniors aged 16 or under. Only the North Stand and East Stand terrace will be open for the game, with the entire South Stand and the Western Terrace both closed. Turnstiles at Gate B on St Michael’s Lane will open at 11am on the day.