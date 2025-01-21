Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Boss Brad Arthur has revealed the key factor he reckons new signing Jake Connor will add to Leeds Rhinos this year.

Connor was due to start at centre in Rhinos’ Christmas fixture against Wakefield Trinity, but switched to full-back after Alfie Edgell suffered a broken jaw in a training accident. He scored two tries, both of which he converted, in the opening quarter and later had a spell in the halves.

Jake Connor scored two tries for Leeds Rhinos win their Boxing Day win over Wakefield Trinity. Picture by Tony Johnson.

The former England man, who had two stints with Huddersfield either side of six seasons at Hull FC, is likely to retain the full-back role when Rhinos play host to Wigan Warriors in Ash Handley’s testimonial game on Sunday and Arthur insisted: “He gives us a bit more depth and more competition for spots in our backline.”

The team boss said: “There’s nine or 10 of them that have to fit into seven spots, so that’s healthy for me as a coach. It keeps them all on their toes, they all know they have to play well and be consistent. Jake has been part of that. Whether he plays full-back, centre or in the halves, he gives us a few options.”

Arthur felt Connor “played well” against Wakefield, but warned he “still has a few things to work on”. He said: “He has worked hard in the pre-season on himself physically and still has a bit more work to do there so he can play the style of footy and the game we need him to play.”

Though Connor’s temperament has been questioned at times in the past, Arthur insisted the number 18 is starting with a clean slate. “The luxury for me is I have got here not knowing anything about anyone,” he stressed.

Jake Connor has worked hard in pre-season training, according to his Leeds Rhinos coach Brad Arthur. Picture by Tony Johnson.

“I don’t have any preconceived ideas about any of the players - I can only treat him and judge him on what I see and what he does for us. I have treated him the same as everyone else, I want him to be competitive and to have that drive.

“I have pushed him hard at training and challenged him on different parts of it and there’s a certain standard and expectation he needs to meet, as every player does in our squad. He is doing all that, so I don’t have any preconceived ideas about his previous reputation.”