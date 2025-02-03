Challenge Cup opponents Wests Warriors’ preparation for Saturday’s game at AMT Headingley is a little different to any other team Leeds Rhinos will face this year.

The third round tie is the biggest match in the London-based club’s 12-year history, but coach Kimbo Parkinson insisted it is business as usual this week. “We aren’t going to change anything,” he said of how his team will prepare.

“We’re going to train for one hour on Wednesday and then go to the pub for a beer! That’s no disrespect to Leeds, but the boys don’t want to change anything, we’ll just keep it as it is.”

Super League clubs were seeded to be drawn away, but with Wests’ ground at Wasps FC in Acton not meeting RFL standards, they agreed to switch the tie to Leeds. Though the Cup format has been revamped this year to give lower division teams a great chance of facing top-flight opposition, three amateur clubs being drawn against Super League sides has raised fears for their players’ safety.

Wests Warriors players, staff and fans after their Challenge Cup defeat at Widnes Vikings two years ago. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

Parkinson admitted that is something he was concerned about initially, but stressed he has discussed it with his squad - whose league campaign doesn’t begin until April - and they are keen to play. “We are a little club from Acton and we are playing at one of the biggest stadiums in rugby league,” he said.

“We discussed the safety aspect with our players as soon as the game against the Army was over. They actually think it is going to be safer playing against Super League opposition than amateurs because they have the right tackle technique. They are not going to be taking our heads off and stuff like that.

“In that regard, they’re not worried about it. The physicality, it’s just another body running at them. Obviously they are going to be a bit bigger, stronger and fitter, but they [Wests’ players] have got no concerns about it. I think they’ll use the adrenaline of the occasion to lift them a bit.

Former Leeds Rhinos star Ali Lauitiiti has sent Wests Warriors a good luck message ahead of Saturday's Cup tie. Picture by Steve Riding.

“I was a little bit concerned, but then the players assured me they want to be involved in this match. No one has said ‘I don’t want to be involved because we are playing a professional team’. We know, realistically, we aren’t going to win the game, but we want to be competitive and we want to do London rugby league proud.”

Wests won 66-4 at Southern Conference League rivals Eastern Rhinos in their opening tie before a 36-18 home win against Army two weeks ago. Beaten 80-4 at Championship side Widnes Vikings two years ago, they have had a taste of how tough Saturday will be. Parkinson said: “We played against London Broncos at Roslyn Park behind closed doors and that showed us the intensity and step up in pace.”

The Londoners’ side includes Will Poching, whose father Willie Poching was a Challenge Cup runner-up with Rhinos in 2003 and 2005. Parkinson, a Kiwi, also knows some of Leeds’ former New Zealand contingent who have been in touch to wish them well. “Will’s father is a friend of mine and I also know guys like Ali Lauitiiti and Brent Webb who have been sending us good luck messages, which has been pretty cool,” he revealed.