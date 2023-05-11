The New Zealand international joined Rhinos from Gold Coast Titans in the off-season, following her partner Sam Lisone who is in the first year of his contract with Leeds’ men’s side.

She played in Rhinos’ opening two Betfred Women’s Super League fixtures, but the Titans’ website revealed on Thursday evening, UK time, she is heading back to the National Rugby League Women’s (NRLW) competition.

Hale told the website: “I have really enjoyed my time and experiences with Leeds so far, but I’m so looking forward to coming home.

Georgia Hale made her Rhinos debut against York last month. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

“When you get to be part of something for the first time, as we did when the Titans entered the competition two seasons ago, you have that urge to keep building on what’s been created.

“I’m so fortunate to be part of that foundation, playing for the region I now call home with a great bunch of girls and coaches that challenge you and care about you.”