Shock as Leeds Rhinos star returns to Australian club
Leeds Rhinos women’s star signing Georgia Hale has revealed she is leaving the club and returning to Australia.
The New Zealand international joined Rhinos from Gold Coast Titans in the off-season, following her partner Sam Lisone who is in the first year of his contract with Leeds’ men’s side.
She played in Rhinos’ opening two Betfred Women’s Super League fixtures, but the Titans’ website revealed on Thursday evening, UK time, she is heading back to the National Rugby League Women’s (NRLW) competition.
Hale told the website: “I have really enjoyed my time and experiences with Leeds so far, but I’m so looking forward to coming home.
“When you get to be part of something for the first time, as we did when the Titans entered the competition two seasons ago, you have that urge to keep building on what’s been created.
“I’m so fortunate to be part of that foundation, playing for the region I now call home with a great bunch of girls and coaches that challenge you and care about you.”
Rhinos’ England full-back Fran Goldthorp and stand-off Georgia Roche have also signed for NRLW clubs ahead of the new season which begins in July.