Prop Sam Lisone, who joined Rhinos in pre-season on a two-year deal, has now committed himself to the club until the end of 2025.

The former Gold Coast Titans forward had an outstanding game when he returned from injury as a substitute in last Friday’s 54-0 thrashing of Huddersfield Giants.

That was his 150th career appearance and 13th for Leeds. Lisone, who made his professional debut with New Zealand Warriors in 2015 and has been capped four times by Samoa, said he is “excited to be staying at the Rhinos and grateful to the club for wanting me to stay here”.

Rhinos coach Rohan Smith. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

There was speculation Lisone might be unsettled at Leeds after his partner Georgia Hale returned to Australia to resume playing for Gold Coast.

But she is due back in England later in the year and Lisone stressed: “I feel like I am building into the season and now getting to where I want to be playing.

“I love it here at the Rhinos and I love the city. The fans here are really vocal. Playing at Headingley when the fans are going off, there is no better feeling and you just want to go out there and give it your all.”

Sam Lisone on the charge for Rhinos against Huddersfield. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Rhinos coach Rohan Smith said: “I am pleased for Sam that we have agreed this extension with him.

“He has really settled into our group and he is beginning to show what he can do on the field now.

“It is always a big decision to move to the other side of the world so it is pleasing that he feels so at home here at the Rhinos and I am sure that will help him to continue to build his performances.”

Monday’s news came hours after Wigan Warriors confirmed the signing of another Leeds prop, Sam Walters, on a three-year deal from next season.