Top quality signings from the NRL will make Super League stronger this year, Leeds Rhinos scrum-half Matt Frawley reckons.

Rhinos have lost star winger Maika Sivo, an off-season recruit from Parramatta Eels, for the entire campaign after he suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury during last week’s Ash Handley testimonial game against Wigan Warriors. That was a blow for the competition, as well as Rhinos, but former NRL players set to make their Betfred Super League debut this year will help raise the standard, Frawley believes.

“I think the depth in all the teams last year was really good and it has gone up another level with people like Jared [Waerea-Hargreaves] at Hull KR coming over,” the Australian half-back said. “Three of my former teammates at Canberra - Nicky Cotric, Elliott Whitehead [who have both signed for Catalans Dragons] and Jordan Rapana [Hull FC] - have come over. They are three seasoned NRL players who have played international footy, so I think it’s really good for the comp.”

Leeds Rhinos half-back Matt Frawley. Picture by Tony Johnson.

Leeds and Wigan both gave some young players a run in the second half of last week’s game and, at least initially, Rhinos are likely to turn to home-grown talent to fill the gap left by Sivo’s injury. “There’s some really good English players coming through as well, which is really important,” Frawley added.

“You can look at every team in the comp and there’s not going to be many easy games - everyone’s got some strike and some really good rosters. It’s going to make it challenging for everyone.”