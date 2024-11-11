One in, one out: Leeds Rhinos product signs for Hunslet RLFC as fellow old boy leaves

Hunslet RLFC have signed one former Leeds Rhinos forward and said farewell to another.

The 21-year-old second-rower said: “I’m over the moon to have signed with Hunslet. When Dean [Muir, the Parksiders’ coach] got in touch about potentially signing - and seeing the success he had with the squad last season - it was a no-brainer. I can’t wait to get stuck into pre-season with the lads and hopefully contribute all I can to the club being a success in the championship.”

Joe Gibbons in pre-season action for Leeds Rhinos in January, 2023. Picture by Tony Johnson.

Muir hailed Gibbons - son of former Leeds player David Gibbons, as “a great person to have on-board”. He said: “He brings quality into the group and I am excited to see what he can bring us on the field in 2025. He works really hard and his best rugby is yet to come. Hopefully that will be at Hunslet.”

Fellow Rhinos product Josh Jordan-Roberts, who played in last month’s promotion-clinching win at Swinton Lions, has left Hunslet to join League One Midlands Hurricanes. The second-rower made two substitute appearances for Rhinos in 2016 and 2017 and also played with Bradford Bulls, York City Knights and Rochdale Hornets before joining Hunslet ahead of the 2022 season.