Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Man abducted and sexually assaulted school girl while dressed as woman
Phillip Schofield’s brother jailed after sexually abusing boy
Andy Rourke, bassist for the Smiths, dies aged 59
Anne-Marie announces ‘The Unhealthy Club Tour’ including UK dates
Police officer sacked after giving friends a lift with blue lights on
Renters’ Reform Bill: Pros and cons explained - what it means for you

Century for ex-Leeds Rhinos man but teammate remains on 199 not out as Hunslet prepare for Workington Town

Leeds Rhinos academy product Josh Jordan-Roberts will make his 100th career appearance when Hunslet play host to Workington Town in Betfred League One on Sunday.

By Peter Smith
Published 19th May 2023, 12:00 BST- 1 min read

Jordan-Roberts played twice for Leeds in 2016-2017 and has since featured for Bradford Bulls (seven games), York City Knights (30), Rochdale Hornets (17) and Hunslet (43).

A finger injury means another Leeds graduate, full-back Jimmy Watson, will have to wait at least another week to make his 200th Hunslet appearance.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Scrum-half Matty Beharrell and stand-off Jake Sweeting are set to return after missing last week’s win at Cornwall.

Hunslet's Josh Jordan-Roberts. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.Hunslet's Josh Jordan-Roberts. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.
Hunslet's Josh Jordan-Roberts. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

But half-back Fraser Stroud (foot) and back-rower Aaron York (ill) miss out, winger Johnny Campbell has been recalled by Batley Bulldogs from his loan spell and the Parksiders have released hooker Jamie Greenwood.

Read More
Read more: Ex-Leeds Rhinos duo head from Hunslet RLFC to Cornwall in loan move

Hunslet coach Alan Kilshaw said: “We have put in some building blocks with our last two performances, against Midlands and Cornwall, towards how we want to play and evolve.

“We are going to have to be consistent and back those blocks up with a higher level of performance - and for longer - this weekend against what is a good Workington side.”

Jake Sweeting is back in contention for Hunslet. Picture by Paul Whitehurst/Hunslet RLFC.Jake Sweeting is back in contention for Hunslet. Picture by Paul Whitehurst/Hunslet RLFC.
Jake Sweeting is back in contention for Hunslet. Picture by Paul Whitehurst/Hunslet RLFC.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hunslet’s League One game at Oldham has been brought forward a day to Saturday, June 3, with a 1pm kick-off.

Hunslet (v Workington): from: Render, Ryder, Burton, Sweeting, Conroy, H Hallas, S Hallas, Crossley, Jordan-Roberts, Knowles, Barcoe, Newbound, Syme, Wray, Punchard, Carr, Bull, Croston, Wheeler, Goddard, Beharrell.

Referee: Andy Sweet (Castleford). Kick-off: Sunday, 3pm.

Related topics:HunsletMatty BeharrellJimmy WatsonLeague One