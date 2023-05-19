Jordan-Roberts played twice for Leeds in 2016-2017 and has since featured for Bradford Bulls (seven games), York City Knights (30), Rochdale Hornets (17) and Hunslet (43).

A finger injury means another Leeds graduate, full-back Jimmy Watson, will have to wait at least another week to make his 200th Hunslet appearance.

Scrum-half Matty Beharrell and stand-off Jake Sweeting are set to return after missing last week’s win at Cornwall.

Hunslet's Josh Jordan-Roberts. Picture by Jonathan Gawthorpe.

But half-back Fraser Stroud (foot) and back-rower Aaron York (ill) miss out, winger Johnny Campbell has been recalled by Batley Bulldogs from his loan spell and the Parksiders have released hooker Jamie Greenwood.

Hunslet coach Alan Kilshaw said: “We have put in some building blocks with our last two performances, against Midlands and Cornwall, towards how we want to play and evolve.

“We are going to have to be consistent and back those blocks up with a higher level of performance - and for longer - this weekend against what is a good Workington side.”

Jake Sweeting is back in contention for Hunslet. Picture by Paul Whitehurst/Hunslet RLFC.

Hunslet’s League One game at Oldham has been brought forward a day to Saturday, June 3, with a 1pm kick-off.

Hunslet (v Workington): from: Render, Ryder, Burton, Sweeting, Conroy, H Hallas, S Hallas, Crossley, Jordan-Roberts, Knowles, Barcoe, Newbound, Syme, Wray, Punchard, Carr, Bull, Croston, Wheeler, Goddard, Beharrell.