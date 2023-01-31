Gibbons, who is new to the full-time squad, was a try scorer in last weekend’s win over Bradford Bulls, after his break set up a score for Richie Myler on the stroke of half-time.

As a second-rower at Leeds, the former Wetherby Bulldogs youth player faces fierce competition and is realistic about his prospects of first team rugby this year, but aims to give coach Rohan Smith something to think about.

“Never say never,” Gibbons said of his hopes of making his Leeds debut, three decades after his dad David.

Joe Gibbons in possession for Rhinos against Bradford. Picture by Tony Johnson.

“I’m not going to lie, I probably need a bit of luck to be on my side. It can happen, we’ll just have to wait and see. Wherever I am playing, I am just going to do my best and hopefully it puts me in the conversation at least.”

The game against Bulls, when Gibbons was a first half substitute, was a step in the right direction.

Gibbons reflected: “I enjoyed every minute of it, I was just happy to get out there and get a chance to impress and hopefully I can build off the back of it.

“It was surreal, I grew up supporting Rhinos, I am a local lad and it was a massive goal for me. I really enjoyed it.”

Rhinos' Joe Gibbons bursts past Kieran Gill, of Bradford. Picture by Tony Johnson.

The try was well-taken, but Gibbons’ long-range break for Myler’s touchdown was his most impressive moment.

“It just kind of opened up,” he recalled. “I put the afterburners on - I thought about going round the full-back, but thought I’d better not.”

The youngster also featured in Rhinos’ Boxing Day defeat by Wakefield Trinity, but felt happier after last weekend’s appearance.

“I got more involved,” he said. “Sometimes that’s just the way it goes, but overall I am happy and I’m hoping to have a good year and put my best foot forward.”

David Gibbons and his brother Anthony played for Leeds in Super League and returned to the club as assistant-coaches for the women's team. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

Joe’s father David Gibbons scored two tries in seven games for Leeds in the 1996 season, which was Super League’s first. His brother, Anthony, was a teammate that year, crossing three times in 16 appearances.

The duo also played for various clubs in the lower divisions and, after hanging up their boots, returned to Rhinos as assistant-coaches with the women’s team, until stepping down after last season’s Grand Final win.

Continuing the family tradition, Joe’s brother David played for Hunslet in Betfred League One last year and also had a stint with Championship outfit Bradford Bulls.

Joe Gibbons came through Rhinos’ academy system and was a reserves player last year before being promoted into the full-time squad, which he admits was a “huge” leap forward.

“You can’t underestimate it and what it does for you, your physical development and stuff like that,” he said. “Just being around better players every day makes you a better player.

“It has been massive and I’ve been really happy to get a squad number. I’ve been at the club a long time and I’m really enjoying it.

“It is a massive step up from the reserves, especially physically, but once you are in it you get used to it, you are in the moment and you just put your best foot forward.

“The speed of the game is very fast and you have to get up to the fitness aspect of what’s required being full-time.”

Gibbons is one of three members of Rhinos’ first team squad whose father also played for the club, alongside Oli Field and Jack Sinfield.

Field, son of Jamie Field, also joined Leeds from Wetherby Bulldogs. The senior Gibbons twins were East Leeds products and that’s where Joe started, but he explained: “I played up a year with my brother there and when that team got to under-16s, with the lads going to scholarship, that team folded.

“My dad knew Jamie Field and I am good mates with Oli so I went down to Wetherby for my last year.

