Leeds Rhinos first team forward makes Keighley Cougars loan move: long-term casualty set for reserves return

Second-rower Joe Gibbons – who is full-time with Rhinos, but has yet to make his senior debut – has joined Betfred Championship side Keighley Cougars on a season-long loan.

Gibbons, 20, was a try scorer in Rhinos’ pre-season win over Bradford Bulls. Leeds’ head-coach Rohan Smith said: “This is a great opportunity for Joe to play regularly in a tough competition in the Betfred Championship.

"He worked incredibly hard during pre-season and did well in our trial games. This will be the next step for him as a young forward and I look forward to seeing how he progresses at Keighley.”

Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com - 24/01/2023 - Rugby League - Betfred Super League - Leeds Rhinos Media Day 2023 - Headingley Stadium, Leeds, England - Luke Hooley.

Cougars boss Rhys Lovegrove added: “I’ve been looking round the player market now all competitions are settling down and when I was alerted to Joe’s availability.

"He’s a player with a great deal of leg speed, runs good lines and has a good attribute of skills. I am looking forward to welcoming Joe to Cougar Park and getting him settled in the team. He goes straight into our squad for the weekend’s game [at Halifax Panthers].

Meanwhile, full-back Luke Hooley has been named in reserves coach Tony Smith’s squad to take on Tigers at Stanningley (7pm).

The full-back was a Championship Grand Finalist for Batley Bulldogs last year and made a guest appearance with Rhinos in their post-season game against New Zealand.

Joe Gibbons in action for Rhinos agaisnt Bradford in January. Picture by Tony Johnson.

An ankle injury suffered in pre-season training kept him out of Rhinos’ warm-up matches and their first team fixtures so far.

First team squad members Alfie Edgell, Oli Field. Riley Lumb, Jack Sinfield, Jack Smith and Toby Warren are also set to feature for Leeds’ second-string against Tigers.

The game was due to be played at the Jungle on Saturday, but both clubs agreed a switch to Stanningley on Friday evening.

Rhinos’ reserves squad to take on Tigers is: from Bailey Aldridge, Freddie Brennan-Jones, Alfie Edgell, Oli Field, Tobias Gibson, Harrison Gilmore, Luke Hooley, Jack Johnson, Ben Littlewood, Riley Lumb, Kai Morgan, Tom Nicholson-Watton, Dylan Proud, Ashton Robinson, Will Shaw, Jack Sinfield, Jack Smith, Neil Tchamambe, Toby Warren.

Tom Nicholson-Watton, pictured in pre-season action against Hunslet, is in Rhinos' reserves squad to face Castleford. Picture by Craig Hawkhead/Leeds Rhinos.

