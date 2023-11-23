Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Second-rower Joe Gibbons has joined Bulldogs after spending time on loan with their Betfred Championship rivals Keighley Cougars last season.

Gibbons, 20, joined Leeds from Wetherby Bulldogs and came through their academy system before being awarded a squad number ahead of the 2023 campaign.

Joe Gibbons in action for Rhinos in a 2023 pre-season clash with Bradford Bulls. Picture by Tony Johnson.

He was a try-scorer in a pre-season win over Bradford Bulls at AMT Headingley in January, but his contract expired at the end of the season without him making a senior appearance. He was the only active member of Leeds’ squad without a club for 2024.