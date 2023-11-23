Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds Rhinos youngster teams up with brother at Batley Bulldogs

Batley Bulldogs have signed a member of Leeds Rhinos’ 2023 first team squad.
By Peter Smith
Published 23rd Nov 2023, 11:49 GMT
Second-rower Joe Gibbons has joined Bulldogs after spending time on loan with their Betfred Championship rivals Keighley Cougars last season.

Gibbons, 20, joined Leeds from Wetherby Bulldogs and came through their academy system before being awarded a squad number ahead of the 2023 campaign.

Joe Gibbons in action for Rhinos in a 2023 pre-season clash with Bradford Bulls. Picture by Tony Johnson.Joe Gibbons in action for Rhinos in a 2023 pre-season clash with Bradford Bulls. Picture by Tony Johnson.
Joe Gibbons in action for Rhinos in a 2023 pre-season clash with Bradford Bulls. Picture by Tony Johnson.
He was a try-scorer in a pre-season win over Bradford Bulls at AMT Headingley in January, but his contract expired at the end of the season without him making a senior appearance. He was the only active member of Leeds’ squad without a club for 2024.

He will be joined at Batley by his brother David Gibbons, a half-back who began his career in Warrington Wolves’ academy before three seasons with Hunslet. Their father, David, played for Leeds in the 1990s and has also been part of Rhinos coaching staff for Rhinos’ women’s team.

