Kevin Larroyer in Super League action for Hull KR against Bradford Bulls 10 years ago. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Promoted Hunslet RLFC have achieved a major coup with the signing of a former international forward who has experience in Super League and the Championship.

Capped 15 times by France, Larroyer began his career with Toulouse Olympique and also played for Catalans Dragons, Hull KR, Castleford Tigers, Bradford Bulls and Leigh Leopards before joining Halifax Panthers in 2019. He made 126 appearances with the second-tier club, including last year’s 1895 Cup final win against Batley Bulldogs at Wembley.

“I’m excited about joining Hunslet for next season,” Larroyer, who has 72 Super League games to his name, said. “I’m looking forward to this challenge with a newly promoted team in a Championship competition which is getting tougher and tougher.

“I watched Hunslet’s matches in the League One play-offs and there are a lot of talented young players at the club [and] I’m excited to see how they develop in the Championship. It’s great because they will also keep me on my toes as well.

Kevin Larroyer, right, celebrates Halifax Panthers' win over Batley Bulldogs in last year's 1895 Cup final at Wembley. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“I’m hoping I can bring my experience to the team and we can help each other to achieve a great season. The desire Dean and Kyle [Muir and Trout, coach and assistant-coach] had to bring me to the club was a big part of my decision to join Hunslet and at my age it’s very important to be somewhere you feel wanted and valued.”

The 35-year-old is Hunslet’s highest-profile recruit following last month’s promotion/relegation play-off win at Swinton Lions which secured a spot in the Betfred Championship for 2025. Coach Muir said: “Once we gained promotion we knew we needed experienced Championship leadership in the group.

“Kevin was the one we wanted straight away. Not only does he talk well, but he leads by action. He is a direct player with great skill and fits into how we want to play the game. After speaking to Kev, he buys into what we want to achieve in the long term with Hunslet and will play a vital part for us this year.”

The Parksiders have also signed teenage second-row or centre Ethan Wood for the 2025 campaign after he impressed on loan from Wakefield Trinity this year. “Ethan just got better for us week-by-week,” Muir noted.

“In the play-offs he was outstanding, especially in the [League One] final win over Keighley. He is a superb person and wants to be part of what we are doing. We are pleased he has signed for Hunslet and, aged 19, can only get better.”

Wood said: “I’m grateful to be staying at Hunslet after being on loan at the end of the season and especially off the back of promotion. I loved being a part of Hunslet, especially with this group of lads.

“The morale we created as a team is something I was keen to stay involved with. I am looking forward to the challenge of the Championship and extremely thankful to Dean for the opportunity and the faith he has shown by wanting to sign me for next season.”