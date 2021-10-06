Hunslet raid Rochdale for talented second row Josh Jordan-Roberts

Hunslet coach Alan Kilshaw welcomes new signing Josh Jordan Roberts. Picture: Hunslet RLFC.

The 23-year-old second row forward has joined the Parksiders from Kilshaw’s former club Rochdale Hornets on a one-year deal. A product of Oulton Raiders, his father is Robert ‘Two Bobs’ Roberts, the East Leeds coach who himself is no stranger to the South Leeds Stadium, having successfully acted as caretaker boss a few years ago when Hunslet parted company with James Coyle.

Jordan-Roberts, who had spells at Leeds and York before joining Rochdale, said: “Hunslet are obviously close to home but, importantly for me, Alan Kilshaw is assembling a young squad with big aspirations. I’ve been here before, on a three-month loan spell in 2018, and I loved it.

“It’s great to be back and I’m relishing the new challenge. I’m determined to play as well as I can, and at high a level as I can, and I’ll be working hard to impress my dad – who is also my mentor and the biggest influence on my career – who will be watching on from the stands at every game.”

Kilshaw added: “Bringing Josh back to the club was really important to me – we want our best local players playing for Hunslet. He has just had a terrific season for Rochdale and been a real handful on an edge – and that includes against us, scoring a try and making a couple of breaks at Spotland.

“It will be good having him in a Hunslet shirt again. He has a great relationship with his Dad who has been really supportive of the move which shows how much respect he has for the club - and with his involvement with East Leeds it can only help us grow those local relationships.”