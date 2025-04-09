Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds Rhinos have suffered a new injury in their senior squad.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Australian centre/winger Ethan Clark-Wood was not included in Rhinos’ initial 21-man squad for tomorrow’s (Thursday) game at Salford Red Devils and coach Brad Arthur confirmed he is facing around a month on the sidelines after damaging an ankle in a reserves fixture against St Helens two weeks ago.

Arthur revealed: “In the last minute of the reserves game, scoring a try, he got put in an awkward position and he has got a syndesmosis. It wasn’t a major one, but it is a five- or six-week injury. It is a shame.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Australian joined Rhinos on a one-year contract in the week before Betfred Super League round one, after star signing Maika Sivo suffered an anterior cruciate ligament tear which will keep him out of the entire campaign. Because he has not played a competitive game, Sivo does not count on the club’s salary cap and Leeds were given a year’s dispensation to add another player to what was a full overseas quota.

Leeds Rhinos outside-back Ethan Clark-Wood. Picture by Matthew Merrick/Leeds Rhinos.

Clark-Wood, 24, trained with NRL club Gold Coast Titans in pre-season and was due to spend this year with Tweed Seagulls in Australia’s second-tier Queensland Cup. He has featured just once so far for Leeds, on the right-wing in last month’s defeat at Catalans Dragons, but impressed for the lower-grade side, including a two-try performance in the 48-0 defeat of Saints.

Youngsters Max Simpson and Ned McCormack remain on the long-term casualty list so Clark-Wood’s injury means Alfie Edgell and Jack Smith are the only fit and available outside-backs who weren’t in the matchday 17 for Leeds’ most recent game, at Warrington Wolves two weeks ago. Edgell, who can play full-back or wing, has featured twice this year and has 19 senior appearances to his name. Smith, 19, can cover anywhere in the backline, but is waiting to make his first team debut.

Jake Connor could operate at full-back or centre, but has been in the halves for the last three games. Though Edgell and Smith are both in the initial 21-man squad for Thursday’s fixture, the situation underlines the value Kallum Watkins - who will come into contention to face Huddersfield Giants on Good Friday - brings to Rhinos’ ranks. The three-time Grand Final winner, who rejoined Leeds this week, played centre during his previous spell at Rhinos, but switched to the second-row following his move to Salford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alfie Edgell, middle, could be next man up if Leeds Rhinos suffer another injury in the outside-backs. Picture by Tony Johnson.

Arthur confirmed Watkins could play in the three-quarters if needed and refused to rule out another recruit, should the right player become available. “I think Bleasy [sporting director Ian Blease] might still have a bit left in the cap,” Arthur said.

“As a good club does, he is being patient with it, but if there’s ways we can improve the squad we will continue to do that, whether it be for this year or next year. That’s the sign of a club that wants to do well, but he is being very strategic in what we want to do in recruitment. We’re not going to get blokes for the sake of it, it has to be with a view to helping us now, but long-term as well.”