Coach Brad Arthur has provided an update on Leeds Rhinos’ injured co-captain Cameron Smith.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The loose-forward underwent surgery on an ankle injury sustained during Leeds’ win at Salford Red Devils on February 22 and was expected to be out of action for around 10 weeks. “He is still in a boot, but he is confident, he feels okay,” Arthur reported. “Hopefully, within four to six weeks he can be out on the field playing for us.”

Winger Maika Sivo - who won’t play this season after an anterior cruciate ligament (acl) tear in January - and hamstring victim Andy Ackers are the other members of Rhinos’ top-20 squad on the casualty list, along with fringe players Max Simpson, Ben Littlewood, Ned McCormack and Fergus McCormack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arthur revealed centre Simpson is “real close” to making his long-awaited return. The 20-year-old has not played since suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury in January, 2023. He was back in training at the start of this year, but a hamstring issue delayed his return to match action.

Leeds Rhinos' co-captain Cameron Smith. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Arthur said teenage half-back Fergus McCormack has been “back in doing bits and pieces of team training” following a similar injury, but centre Ned McCormack and forward Ben Littlewood have both undergone surgery on hamstring damage and no return date has been given.

Hamstring injuries have been a recurring theme for Rhinos, but Ackers - who was hurt in the Betfred Challenge Cup defeat St Helens earlier this month and is facing around 12 weeks on the sidelines - is the only player to have suffered his during a game. The others have been on the back of existing injuries or to young players unused to the first team training load and Arthur stressed they won’t be rushed back.

“They are making progress and we are being really cautious and taking it slowly with them,” he said. “It would be nice to have them available for training and to help what we are doing right now, but we’ve also got to put their careers at the forefront as well so we are taking a bit of time and making sure they are nice and strong.”