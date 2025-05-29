Armchair viewers can watch for free on network television when Leeds Rhinos play host to Wakefield Trinity for the second time this season.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saturday’s derby at AMT Headingley is Rhinos’ annual motor neurone disease (MND) awareness game and comes two days before the first anniversary of club legend Rob Burrow’s death, five years after he was diagnosed with the condition. In-form Trinity will go level on points with Rhinos - who began Betfred Super League round 13 in third place on the table - if they repeat their 14-12 victory at Headingley on the opening weekend of the campaign.

Arguably the game of the weekend, it will be screened live on BBC 2 with a full 30-minute build-up to kick-off. Earlier, Castleford Tigers visit Wembley-bound Warrington Wolves on Friday. Tigers will hope Sam Burgess’ men have one eye on their Challenge Cup final showdown with Hull KR eight days later as the visitors chase a fourth win of 2025. The game at HJ Stadium will be streamed on the Sky Sports+ red button and the competition’s own SuperLeague+ service, which means it can’t be recorded. Here’s how to watch Betfred Super League round 13, with channel/live stream details, kick-off times and when coverage begins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Super League matches will be broadcast or streamed live on Thursday, Friday and Saturday this week. Picture by Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com.

Thursday, May 29: Huddersfield Giants v Leigh Leopards (8pm kick-off), Sky Sports Action from 7.30pm.

Friday, May 30: Hull KR v St Helens (8pm), Sky Sports Action from 7.30pm; Salford Red Devils v Wigan Warriors (8pm), Sky Sports+ red button from 7.55pm and SuperLeague+; Warrington Wolves v Castleford Tigers (8pm), Sky Sports+ red button from 7.55pm and SuperLeague+.

Saturday, May 31: Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity (4.30pm), Sky Sports+ red button from 4.25pm; BBC 2 from 4pm and SuperLeague+; Catalans Dragons v Hull FC (5.30pm UK), Sky Sports+ red button from 5.25pm and SuperLeague+.