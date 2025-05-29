Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity kick-off, TV and live stream details as Super League returns to BBC 2
Saturday’s derby at AMT Headingley is Rhinos’ annual motor neurone disease (MND) awareness game and comes two days before the first anniversary of club legend Rob Burrow’s death, five years after he was diagnosed with the condition. In-form Trinity will go level on points with Rhinos - who began Betfred Super League round 13 in third place on the table - if they repeat their 14-12 victory at Headingley on the opening weekend of the campaign.
Arguably the game of the weekend, it will be screened live on BBC 2 with a full 30-minute build-up to kick-off. Earlier, Castleford Tigers visit Wembley-bound Warrington Wolves on Friday. Tigers will hope Sam Burgess’ men have one eye on their Challenge Cup final showdown with Hull KR eight days later as the visitors chase a fourth win of 2025. The game at HJ Stadium will be streamed on the Sky Sports+ red button and the competition’s own SuperLeague+ service, which means it can’t be recorded. Here’s how to watch Betfred Super League round 13, with channel/live stream details, kick-off times and when coverage begins.
Thursday, May 29: Huddersfield Giants v Leigh Leopards (8pm kick-off), Sky Sports Action from 7.30pm.
Friday, May 30: Hull KR v St Helens (8pm), Sky Sports Action from 7.30pm; Salford Red Devils v Wigan Warriors (8pm), Sky Sports+ red button from 7.55pm and SuperLeague+; Warrington Wolves v Castleford Tigers (8pm), Sky Sports+ red button from 7.55pm and SuperLeague+.
Saturday, May 31: Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity (4.30pm), Sky Sports+ red button from 4.25pm; BBC 2 from 4pm and SuperLeague+; Catalans Dragons v Hull FC (5.30pm UK), Sky Sports+ red button from 5.25pm and SuperLeague+.
