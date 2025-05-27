Ex-Leeds Rhinos & Hull FC forward signs new contract to end career with Wakefield Trinity
The 35-year-old’s latest deal keeps him at Trinity until the end of the 2027 campaign, which will be his 20th season as a professional player. Pitts has already agreed to join Trinity’s youth set up as a coach when he hangs up his boots.
He made his debut for home city club Trinity in 2008 and played 25 times for Leeds Rhinos - who Wakefield visit on Saturday - from 2009-2012. He went on to feature for Hull FC, Bradford Bulls and London Broncos before returning to Wakefield five years ago. Last Sunday’s 72-10 win against Salford Red Devils was his 150th appearance for Trinity.
Coach Daryl Powell said: “It’s a great piece of business by the club to retain Jay Pitts. His value to the team and the club is massive; on the field his work rate and ability to play the game as a 13 is invaluable to the team. Both on and off the field his leadership is outstanding, he sets high standards for others to follow and this consistency has been superb. I am really looking forward to continuing to work with Jay to help us achieve special things at Wakefield Trinity.”
Recruitment manager Ste Mills added: “We are delighted we have been able to retain Jay. He has been a very important cog in our culture off-field as well as a very important part in our playing style on-field. It was a no-brainer to offer him a new deal as everyone can see what he’s doing for us on the field. He is a real pillar of our organisation.” Trinity last week announced a new three-year contract for try-scoring prop Caius Faatili.
