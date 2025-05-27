Refs named for Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity, Warrington Wolves v Castleford Tigers & others

Referees have been confirmed for this weekend’s matches including Leeds Rhinos’ home derby with Wakefield Trinity.

Chris Kendall will be the man in the middle for Rhinos’ annual motor neurone disease (MND) awareness game. Tom Grant is the video referee. It will be the second time Kendall has refereed Rhinos this season. Jack Smith has been in charge of four Leeds games in 2025, Liam Moore, Aaron Moore and Liam Rush have all taken two Rhinos matches and Matty Lynn, Marcus Griffiths and Grant have done one each.

Grant is the whistler for Castleford Tigers’ visit to Warrington Wolves on Friday, with Jack Smith on video duty. Appointments for Betfred Super League round 13 are: Huddersfield Giants v Leigh Leopards - Jack Smith (video, Liam Moore); Hull KR v St Helens - Liam Rush (video, Ben Thaler); Salford Red Devils v Wigan Warriors - Tom Grant (video, Jack Smith); Warrington Wolves v Castleford Tigers - Marcus Griffiths (video, Chris Kendall); Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity - Chris Kendall (video Tom Grant); Catalans Dragons v Hull FC - Liam Moore (video, James Vella).

