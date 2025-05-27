Refs named for Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity, Warrington Wolves v Castleford Tigers & others

Referees have been confirmed for this weekend’s matches including Leeds Rhinos’ home derby with Wakefield Trinity.

Chris Kendall will be the man in the middle for Rhinos’ annual motor neurone disease (MND) awareness game. Tom Grant is the video referee. It will be the second time Kendall has refereed Rhinos this season. Jack Smith has been in charge of four Leeds games in 2025, Liam Moore, Aaron Moore and Liam Rush have all taken two Rhinos matches and Matty Lynn, Marcus Griffiths and Grant have done one each.