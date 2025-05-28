There are close connections between the sides, with Trinity boss Daryl Powell being a former Leeds coach, while Wakefield’s Corey Hall, Liam Hood and Jay Pitts all played for Rhinos. They are in good company, a host of players having turned out for both clubs since Super League began in 1996. Here’s a 17 of players with past experience at Rhinos and Trinity.
1. Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity
Here's an old boys 17 made up of players who've turned out for both clubs during the Super League era, which began in 1996. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
2. Full-back: Richard Mathers
An early member of Rhinos’ Golden Generation and 2004 Grand Final winner, Mathers scored 24 tries in 71 games for Wakefield from 2012-2014. Photo: Steve Riding
3. Wing: Ben Jones-Bishop
Having touched down 46 times in 76 games for Leeds, including two wins at Old Trafford, the full-back/winger went on to make 110 appearances with Wakefield, scoring 61 tries. Photo: Steve Riding
4. Centre: Lee Smith
Winner of three Grand Finals with Leeds, all in a different position, the outside-back later had two spells at Trinity. Photo: Steve Riding
5. Centre: Jimmy Keinhorst
A member of Rhinos' treble-winning side 10 years ago, the German international had a spell on loan at Wakefield earlier in his career. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
6. Wing: Derrell Olpherts
Spent one season with Rhinos before a move to Wakefield where his 26 tries in 27 Championship games helped them to promotion back into the top-flight. Photo: Steve Riding
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.