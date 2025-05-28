Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity: here's the best 17 who played for both in Super League era

Leeds Rhinos and Wakefield Trinity meet at AMT Headingley on Saturday for the second time this season, to continue a rivalry which dates back to rugby league’s first season, in 1895.

There are close connections between the sides, with Trinity boss Daryl Powell being a former Leeds coach, while Wakefield’s Corey Hall, Liam Hood and Jay Pitts all played for Rhinos. They are in good company, a host of players having turned out for both clubs since Super League began in 1996. Here’s a 17 of players with past experience at Rhinos and Trinity.

Here's an old boys 17 made up of players who've turned out for both clubs during the Super League era, which began in 1996.

An early member of Rhinos’ Golden Generation and 2004 Grand Final winner, Mathers scored 24 tries in 71 games for Wakefield from 2012-2014.

2. Full-back: Richard Mathers

An early member of Rhinos’ Golden Generation and 2004 Grand Final winner, Mathers scored 24 tries in 71 games for Wakefield from 2012-2014. Photo: Steve Riding

Having touched down 46 times in 76 games for Leeds, including two wins at Old Trafford, the full-back/winger went on to make 110 appearances with Wakefield, scoring 61 tries.

3. Wing: Ben Jones-Bishop

Having touched down 46 times in 76 games for Leeds, including two wins at Old Trafford, the full-back/winger went on to make 110 appearances with Wakefield, scoring 61 tries. Photo: Steve Riding

Winner of three Grand Finals with Leeds, all in a different position, the outside-back later had two spells at Trinity.

4. Centre: Lee Smith

Winner of three Grand Finals with Leeds, all in a different position, the outside-back later had two spells at Trinity. Photo: Steve Riding

A member of Rhinos' treble-winning side 10 years ago, the German international had a spell on loan at Wakefield earlier in his career.

5. Centre: Jimmy Keinhorst

A member of Rhinos' treble-winning side 10 years ago, the German international had a spell on loan at Wakefield earlier in his career. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Spent one season with Rhinos before a move to Wakefield where his 26 tries in 27 Championship games helped them to promotion back into the top-flight.

6. Wing: Derrell Olpherts

Spent one season with Rhinos before a move to Wakefield where his 26 tries in 27 Championship games helped them to promotion back into the top-flight. Photo: Steve Riding

