Castleford Tigers are heading for “good times”, coach Danny McGuire insists.

McGuire has called for a full squad effort to drag Tigers up the table after a tough first half of the season. Castleford are third from bottom, with just three wins so far this season - all against sides below them - going into Friday’s Betfred Super League round 13 game at Warrington Wolves.

That could be an opportunity for Tigers, with Warrington just eight days away from a Challenge Cup final showdown against Hull KR. McGuire feels his side are beginning to show positive signs and is confident they are on course for better things over the second half of the campaign.

Try scorer Louis Senior celebrates with Innes Senior and Liam Horne after touching down against Leeds Rhinos. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

The former Leeds Rhinos and Hull KR star stressed: “We know we are on the right track, but we have got to keep working hard. Good times are around the corner, but it is going to be through hard work and commitment and patience when we get there.”

McGuire took heart from last weekend’s loss to Leeds Rhinos, despite the 29-6 scoreline and insisted he can see “development, growth and the players improving”. He added: “We’ve got a really good bunch of lads.

“Over the next month-six weeks it is going to need everybody doing their part. Some of the 17 who were out there [last Saturday] got the applause and plaudits for what they did and tried to do, but we are going to need that squad and that group mentality going forward.”