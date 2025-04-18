Leeds Rhinos v Huddersfield Giants latest team news & 21-man squads as stars' comeback target revealed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A possible return date has been revealed for some of Leeds Rhinos' injured stars

First-choice winger Maika Sivo, stand-off Brodie Croft, hooker Andy Ackers and loose-forward Cameron Smith are on the injury list, along with centres Max Simpson and Ned McCormack, forward Ben Littlewood and outside-back Ethan Clark-Wood. Rhinos won’t have anybody back for today’s (Friday) visit of Huddersfield Giants in Betfred Super League round eight, but some of the casualties could be in contention to face St Helens at Magic Weekend on May 3.

Rhinos then have a free weekend and Arthur said they may give returning players another week to continue their recovery, but he confirmed: “Around round 10 or 11 we’ve got a few who are getting close. Cam Smith (ankle) is around that time and Crofty (hamstring) and Ethan (ankle) as well. Andy Ackers (hamstring) is still a little bit past that.”

Simpson had hoped to play this month, for the first time since suffering an anterior cruciate ligament (acl) injury in January, 2023. A hamstring problem delayed his comeback and Arthur revealed: “He had a slight setback a couple of weeks ago. We are trying to get him stronger in his lower body.

Leeds Rhinos' star stand-off Brodie Croft has been sidelined since suffering a hamstring injury against Warrington Wolves three weeks ago. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

“It is unfortunate for the kid, because he is trying hard. You can see kids are devastated when that happens to them - they probably feel like they are letting people down, but they’re not. They are trying really hard and sometimes it’s part of learning and developing as a player. You go through tough times, but if they can pull themselves out the other side, they’ll be better for it.”

Sivo (acl) and McCormack (hamstring) have been ruled out for the year and providing an update on Littlewood (hamstring), Arthur said: “ He is running at the moment, but we are taking it slow and steady. He has had surgery so we are being careful with him.”

Hooker Jarrod O’Connor will make his 100th Super League appearance today and winger Ryan Hall needs two tries to draw level with Mick Sullivan in 19th place in the British game’s list of all-time scorers. Rhinos are without prop Mikolaj Oledzki as he serves a one-match ban.

Leeds Rhinos captain Cameron Smith suffered ankle damage against Salford Red Devils two months ago, but could be in contention for the Magic Weekend clash with St Helens. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Kallum Watkins, signed last week from Salford Red Devils, will make his first Leeds appearance since 2019 off the bench. Alfie Edgell, Tom Nicholson-Watton, Jack Smith and Presley Cassell, who didn’t play in last week’s 28-0 win at Salford, remain in Rhinos’ initial squad.

Giants are without prop Fenton Rogers (ankle) and hooker Bill Leyland (concussion) from the side beaten by Catalans Dragons five days ago. Prop Oliver Wilson returns after injury and stand-off Leo Ward and back-rower Archie Sykes - who this week signed a two-year professional contract - have been drafted into the initial squad. Winger Elliot Wallis and forwards Max Merta and Jacob Algar retain their place in the 21 after not playing last week, but hooker Thomas Deakin drops out.

Players unavailable because of injury include full-back Niall Evalds, winger Adam Swift, stand-off Tui Lolohea, scrum-halves Adam Clune and Kieran Rush, hooker Zac Woolford and forwards, George King, Harry Rushton and Matty English.

Leeds Rhinos from: Miller, Newman, Handley, Hall, Frawley, Palasia, Bentley, McDonnell, O'Connor, Lisone, Gannon, Jenkins, Connor, Holroyd, Sinfield, Edgell, Nicholson-Watton, Lumb, Watkins, J Smith, Cassell.

Andy Ackers is on Leeds Rhinos' liong-term casualty list, with a hamstring tear. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Huddersfield Giants from: Gagai, Jake Bibby, Sutcliffe, Halsall, Wilson, Burgess, Hewitt, Golding, Greenwood, Wallis, Cudjoe, Milne, McGowan, Billington, Carr, Flanagan, Jack Bibby, Algar, Sykes, Ward, Merta.

Referee: Jack Smith (Wigan). Kick-off: Friday, 5.30pm.