Disciplinary news: Leeds Rhinos man banned as match review panel issues 14 charges

By Peter Smith
Published 14th Apr 2025, 14:30 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2025, 14:54 BST
One of Leeds Rhinos’ first-choice forwards has been banned over an incident in last week’s win at Salford Red Devils.

Prop Mikolaj Oledzki was handed five penalty points by the RFL’s match review panel after being charged with grade C head contact. Under the sport’s new topping up process, that took him to six points for the year and means he is banned for Friday’s visit of Huddersfield Giants.

Oledzki was sin-binned in the second half of last week’s game, after fellow forward Keenan Palasia was shown a yellow card for the first tackle of the match. Palasia was charged with grade B head contact and received three penalty points. That takes him to a total of four so he avoided a ban, but was fined.

The review panel issued 14 charges from Betfred Super League round seven, including three following Castleford Tigers’ home loss to Leigh Leopards. Players have until noon tomorrow (Tuesday) to challenge the review panel’s verdict and any appeals will be held later that day. An unsuccessful appeal would result in an additional five penalty points on top of those already imposed, meaning an additional one-match ban. Here’s the full list of charges.

Here's the match review panel's list of charges from Super League round seven.

1. Disciplinary news

Here's the match review panel's list of charges from Super League round seven. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Grade C head contact. Five penalty points. Total points six. One-match suspension.

2. Mikolaj Oledzki (Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils)

Grade C head contact. Five penalty points. Total points six. One-match suspension. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Grade B head contact. Three penalty points. Total points four. Fined.

3. Keenan Palasia (Leeds Rhinos v Salford Red Devils)

Grade B head contact. Three penalty points. Total points four. Fined. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Grade B head contact. Three penalty points. Total points 4.5. Fined.

4. Shane Wright (Salford Red Devils v Leeds Rhinos)

Grade B head contact. Three penalty points. Total points 4.5. Fined. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Grade A contrary behaviour. One penalty point. Total points one. No further action.

5. Matt Whitley (St Helens v Wakefield Trinity)

Grade A contrary behaviour. One penalty point. Total points one. No further action. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Grade A head contact. One penalty point. Total poiunts one. No further action.

6. Tyrone May (Hull KR v Wigan Warriors)

Grade A head contact. One penalty point. Total poiunts one. No further action. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

