Disciplinary news: Leeds Rhinos man banned as match review panel issues 14 charges

Prop Mikolaj Oledzki was handed five penalty points by the RFL’s match review panel after being charged with grade C head contact. Under the sport’s new topping up process, that took him to six points for the year and means he is banned for Friday’s visit of Huddersfield Giants.

Oledzki was sin-binned in the second half of last week’s game, after fellow forward Keenan Palasia was shown a yellow card for the first tackle of the match. Palasia was charged with grade B head contact and received three penalty points. That takes him to a total of four so he avoided a ban, but was fined.

The review panel issued 14 charges from Betfred Super League round seven, including three following Castleford Tigers’ home loss to Leigh Leopards. Players have until noon tomorrow (Tuesday) to challenge the review panel’s verdict and any appeals will be held later that day. An unsuccessful appeal would result in an additional five penalty points on top of those already imposed, meaning an additional one-match ban. Here’s the full list of charges.

