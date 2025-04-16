Prop Mikolaj Oledzki is unavailable because of a one-match ban, so Keenan Palasia could switch to prop, with James Bentley moving to loose-forward and Morgan Gannon stepping up into the starting side. Or, Tom Holroyd may start for the first time this year in the front-row.
Arthur has confirmed former captain Kallum Watkins will make his first appearance for Leeds since 2019 off the bench and Alfie Edgell, Tom Nicholson-Watton, Jack Smith and Presley Cassell are vying for a call into the 17. Here’s how the YEP thinks Rhinos will line up.
1. Leeds Rhinos v Huddersfield Giants
Here's how Rhinos could line up. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com
2. Full-back: Lachie Miller
No change here. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com
3. Wing: Riley Lumb
Set to make his 12th consecutive appearance. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
4. Centre: Harry Newman
Went well against Salford last week and enjoys facing his hometown club. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com
5. Centre: Ash Handley
Ever-present at centre so far this year. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com
6. Wing: Ryan Hall
Needs one touchdown to move into joint 19th place on British rugby league’s all-time list of try scorers. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com
