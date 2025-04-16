Leeds Rhinos predicted starting 13 & bench v Huddersfield Giants

By Peter Smith
Published 16th Apr 2025, 17:05 BST
Leeds Rhinos will be without one of their pack leaders for the Good Friday home clash with Huddersfield Giants - but coach Brad Arthur has options to replace him.

Prop Mikolaj Oledzki is unavailable because of a one-match ban, so Keenan Palasia could switch to prop, with James Bentley moving to loose-forward and Morgan Gannon stepping up into the starting side. Or, Tom Holroyd may start for the first time this year in the front-row.

Arthur has confirmed former captain Kallum Watkins will make his first appearance for Leeds since 2019 off the bench and Alfie Edgell, Tom Nicholson-Watton, Jack Smith and Presley Cassell are vying for a call into the 17. Here’s how the YEP thinks Rhinos will line up.

Here's how Rhinos could line up.

Leeds Rhinos v Huddersfield Giants

Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

No change here.

2. Full-back: Lachie Miller

Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Set to make his 12th consecutive appearance.

3. Wing: Riley Lumb

Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Went well against Salford last week and enjoys facing his hometown club.

4. Centre: Harry Newman

Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Ever-present at centre so far this year.

5. Centre: Ash Handley

Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Needs one touchdown to move into joint 19th place on British rugby league’s all-time list of try scorers.

6. Wing: Ryan Hall

Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

