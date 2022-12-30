A busy year saw new coaches installed at Leeds Rhinos, Wakefield Trinity, Featherstone Rovers and Dewsbury Rams, Grand Final appearances by Leeds and Batley Bulldogs and an historic World Cup.

Not including fixtures and results, which were updated throughout the year, here’s a rundown of our 10 most-read rugby league stories over the past 12 months.

1: Jamie Jones-Buchanan: Leeds Rhinos legend made MBE in New Year's honours. The former player and then assistant-coach was “over the moon” after what he initially feared was a tax bill turned out to be a coveted honour.

Jamie Jones-Buchanan features twice in our list of most popular stories this year. Picture by Tony Johnson.

2: Rhinos Grand Final player ratings. The eight-time champions’ first visit to Old Trafford since 2017 ended in disappointment, with individual players’ performances varying from five to eight out of 10.

3: Leeds Rhinos shock as squad named for crucial game at Catalans Dragons. Injuries meant Leeds travelled to France with only 19 fit players.

4: Leeds Rhinos loan update. News from Gary Hetherington as Rhinos battled to strengthen their squad.

5: Leeds Rhinos news: Assistant-coach to step down for new role. Jamie Jones-Buchanan featured again as he announced a career change.

A record crowd watched England women play Brazil at Headingley, but where were the missing fans? Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com.

6: Leeds Rhinos chief confirms Zak Hardaker's exit, explains Jack Walker move and talks recruitment plans. A long-running saga ended when Hardaker’s move to Leigh was confirmed.

7: Mystery of missing fans as Headingley sets women's rugby league record. The opening Women’s World Cup double-header at Leeds attracted 8,621 fans, but organisers said more than 11,000 tickets had been sold.

8: Leeds Rhinos coach latest: Gary Hetherington gives update on Aussie recruitment mission. Fans waited with bated breath as the club chief executive searched for a new team boss.

9: Kevin Sinfield: Hero's reception for Leeds Rhinos icon at Rugby World Cup final after raising £1.7m for MND. Emotional scenes at half-time in the men’s World Cup final when the Leeds legend completed his ultra-marathon challenge.

Kevin Sinfield arrived to a standing ovation at Old Trafford after his ultra-marathon challenge. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

