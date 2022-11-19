Sinfield arrived at the stadium during half-time of the men’s Rugby League World Cup final between Australia and Samoa.

The former Rhinos captain ran seven ultra-marathons in as many days, having set off from Murrayfield, in Edinburgh, last Sunday.

As of Saturday afternoon, he had raised more than £1.73m for motor neurone disease (MND) causes, in support of his former Leeds teammate Rob Burrow who was diagnosed with the illness three years ago.

Kevin Sinfield applauds the crowd following the end of his Ultra 7 in 7 Challenge at Old Trafford during the Rugby League World Cup final.

Soul star Heather Small performed her hit ‘Search for the Hero’ before Sinfield entered the arena to an incredible standing ovation from a near full-house crowd.

Before setting off, Sinfield said he was ‘just going on a run for a mate’ and he revealed that thought kept him going through the gruelling seven days.

He told the crowd: “It’s all about friendship and the love for Rob. Everyone probably feels the same way about Rob as I do, he is an absolute champion.

“We just wanted to be a great friend. If we can all be a better friend from time to time we will have a better place to live.”

Interviewed on the pitch, Sinfield said he had “met some incredible people on the journey”. He added: “It shows our country cares, it cares about people who need help.