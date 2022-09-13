Leeds Rhinos news: Assistant-coach to step down for new role

The Yorkshire Evening Post understands the former player will take up a diversity role at Rhinos, working across the club’s various teams.

Jones-Buchanan has been an assistant-coach since hanging up his boots three years ago.

He had a six-game spell as interim-coach earlier this season following Richard Agar’s resignation and is currently working alongside team boss Rohan Smith and fellow assistant Sean Long.

Jamie Jones-Buchanan during his spell as Rhinos;' interim-coach. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

The change of role is at Jones-Buchanan’s request.