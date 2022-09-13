Leeds Rhinos news: Assistant-coach to step down for new role
Leeds Rhinos assistant-coach Jamie Jones-Buchanan is stepping down to take on a new post at the club.
The Yorkshire Evening Post understands the former player will take up a diversity role at Rhinos, working across the club’s various teams.
Jones-Buchanan has been an assistant-coach since hanging up his boots three years ago.
He had a six-game spell as interim-coach earlier this season following Richard Agar’s resignation and is currently working alongside team boss Rohan Smith and fellow assistant Sean Long.
The change of role is at Jones-Buchanan’s request.
He is also a trustee on the Leeds 2023 board and of Rhinos’ foundation, founded video production agency RAM Films and is a rugby league pundit for Sky Sports.