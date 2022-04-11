Hetherington has completed interviews Down Under, but will not be accompanied by a new head coach when he lands back in England.

Hetherington flew to Sydney on April 2 will heading home on Tuesday after meeting candidates for Rhinos’ coaching vacancy.

But the Leeds chief revealed more interviews are set for the next few days, which are likely to be with European-based coaches.

Gary Hetherington. Picture by Gary Longbottom.

Hetherington said: “[It has been a] good trip and I am heading back on Tuesday with more interviews planned for the Easter weekend.”

Richard Agar stepped down two weeks ago in the wake of a 26-12 defeat at Salford Red Devils.

Rhinos have lost both games since - to Castleford Tigers in the Betfred Challenge Cup and St Helens - and are second from bottom in the Super League table going into Thursday’s visit of Huddersfield Giants.

Hetherington has refused to comment on possible contenders to succeed Agar, but Rhinos have been linked with a host of coaches both at home and in Australia.

Ex-Featherstone Rovers boss Ryan Carr and Shaun Flanagan, who coached Cronulla Sharks to an NRL Grand Final win in 2016, are among the favourites for the role.