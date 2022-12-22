The two are alleged to have clashed in Manchester the day after the hosts’ Rugby League World Cup semi-final defeat by Samoa.

Bentley played for Ireland in the tournament. No official complaint was made, but the RFL became involved after the incident was reported in the media.

They were asked by tournament organisers to investigate whether any blame was attached to England players and have ruled Radley, of Sydney Roosters, was acting in self-defence after “inappropriate” behaviour by the Leeds man.

James Bentley seen scoring for Rhinos against Wakefield last season. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Bentley was not named in an RFL statement announcing the result of their investigation and the governing body will not be taking any action against any player.

The RFL statement said: “The compliance investigation, requested by RLWC, involved interviews with a number of eyewitnesses as well as those directly involved.

“The investigator found a non-England player to have behaved inappropriately and an England player to have acted in self-defence. No members of the England squad were at fault.”

It added: “The RFL Board has determined that no further action should be taken and these findings have been shared with all relevant Rugby League bodies.”

Victor Radley, centre, training with England. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com.