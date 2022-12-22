RFL reach verdict on bust-up between Leeds Rhinos' James Bentley and England ace Victor Radley
The RFL will take no action over an incident involving Leeds Rhinos’ James Bentley and England ace Victor Radley last month.
The two are alleged to have clashed in Manchester the day after the hosts’ Rugby League World Cup semi-final defeat by Samoa.
Bentley played for Ireland in the tournament. No official complaint was made, but the RFL became involved after the incident was reported in the media.
They were asked by tournament organisers to investigate whether any blame was attached to England players and have ruled Radley, of Sydney Roosters, was acting in self-defence after “inappropriate” behaviour by the Leeds man.
Bentley was not named in an RFL statement announcing the result of their investigation and the governing body will not be taking any action against any player.
The RFL statement said: “The compliance investigation, requested by RLWC, involved interviews with a number of eyewitnesses as well as those directly involved.
“The investigator found a non-England player to have behaved inappropriately and an England player to have acted in self-defence. No members of the England squad were at fault.”
It added: “The RFL Board has determined that no further action should be taken and these findings have been shared with all relevant Rugby League bodies.”
Rhinos are not expected to take any action against Bentley. Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington said: “Our position has been we will wait until the investigation has been completed and then deal with it internally, depending on the outcome.”