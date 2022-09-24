Leeds Rhinos Grand Final player ratings

Saints led throughout and scored four tries to two. Resilient Rhinos couldn’t be faulted for effort, but errors, penalties and missed chances proved costly.
Here’s how the Rhinos players rated as their competitive season ended in a 24-12 Old Trafford defeat.
Pretty safe, tried to counter-attack 7 Tried really hard in his last Leeds game and set up a try 7 Involved in both tries, could't have done much more 8 Sad way to bow out, not much went right for him 6 Some strong carries on his return, but no try-scoring chances 7 Put a big shift in and set up the opening try 7 Gave it his best shot, some decent kicks and tried to attack 7 Worked hard, but didn't dominate the way he has 6 Played two roles, put a good shift in and will be better for the experience 7 Had a tough night, never really got into the game 5 Couldn't have tried any harder, but it didn't quite work for him 7 Very good throughout, created one try, scored another 8 Big effort without much reward 7 Perked things up, superb finish for his try 7 Big effort, as ever, 6