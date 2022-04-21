Leeds Rhinos loan update

Interim-coach Jamie Jones-Buchanan has named only a 20-man squad for Friday’s crucial relegation battle with visitors Toulouse Olympique, leaving room for a short-term recruit to be slotted in.

But Hetherington said: “Because we are so depleted, with 10 of our frontline players injured or suspended, we have been looking at what might be available in terms of players on loan.

We have made some enquiries, privately, to other clubs on that basis, but nothing has been forthcoming so we have abandoned that initiative and we will move on without it.”

Blake Austin suffered a head injury early in Rhinos' defeat at Tigers, adding to a lenghty casualty list. Picture by Allan Mckenzie/SWpix.com.

“Jamie needed to know exactly what players he has got,” Hetherington said.

“It’s a situation any club has to look at from time to time, but there’s not many clubs have got spare players at the moment, most are under pressure themselves.