Leeds Rhinos talking points: long-term plan revealed, why Morgan Gannon news is a setback but no disaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds Rhinos face a huge challenge this week, at home to table-topping Hull KR.

Sign up for all of the latest Leeds Rhinos news, features and exclusive interviews. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is only Rhinos’ second meeting of 2025 with a top-six side in Betfred Super League, but they will go into it on the back of successive victories against the bottom two. Rhinos made hard work of seeing off Huddersfield Giants in rivals round, but look like a team heading in the right direction. Here’s five talking points.

1: There are signs the current Rhinos squad could develop into a very good team over the next few seasons. They aren’t there yet, but after years of stagnation, progress is being made. Brad Arthur is a very smart coach and it’s clear his priority so far has been improving Rhinos’ defence, which is now looking in good shape. Teams have to work hard for points when playing Leeds and obviously sides who are tough to score against are difficult to beat. Now that foundation has been laid, Rhinos can start to work on their attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Because of injuries, Leeds have had four different half-back combinations in 10 games and that hasn’t helped. They have struggled to break teams down at times, but the error rate has been slashed and there were flashes in the second half against Giants of what they are capable of when they do get their offense in order. If that continues, as long as they don’t let defensive standards slip, Rhinos will be a side capable of mixing it with anyone in the top-flight Friday’s visit of leaders Hull KR will indicate how close they are to doing that.

Kallum Watkins made his second Leeds Rhinos debut in the win agianst Huddersfield Giants, 17 years to the day after his first. Picxure by David Harrison.

2: Rhinos’ long-term plan is to build around the present side, supplemented by youngsters from their youth system and some experienced signings. Riley Lumb’s new deal is a step towards that. The winger is now contracted until the end of 2029 - which is longer than any other player - and clearly has a very bright future.

There was some concern among fans when James McDonnell’s latest contract was announced as only a one-year extension, until the autumn of 2026. The 25-year-old second-rower has been in strong form this year and - with five tries so far and a wonderful flicked pass to send Jake Connor over against Giants - is showing there’s more to his game than just a tireless workrate. Though Wigan-born, he is settled in Leeds and happy at the club. They also rate him highly and the YEP understands his latest terms include provision for a longer stay.

3: On the flip side, Leeds are set to lose one of their most prized assets. Twenty-one-year-old back-rower Morgan Gannon has turned down what Arthur says is a “substantial” contract offer and is set to join New Zealand Warriors next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ja\mes McDonnell has signed a new one-year contract, but could extend his time at Leeds Rhinos beyond that. Picture by David Harrison.

That’s a blow, because Gannon is one of the best young forwards in the European game and might have been the backbone of Leeds’ pack for the next decade. His decision hasn’t gone down well at Rhinos who feel Gannon could have stayed put for another few seasons to fully establish himself before heading to the NRL. In hindsight, something could have been worked out last year, when Gannon missed the entire season because of concussion, but it was unknown at that stage how he’d go when he eventually resumed playing.

Gannon is among the team’s best players and always gives his best, so not picking him now would be counter-productive. But McDonnell is playing well, alongside James Bentley, Kallum Watkins is a new option in the pack and Leeds have high expectations of youngsters Ben Littlewood and Presley Cassell, so Gannon’s likely exit is a setback rather than a disaster.

4: By coincidence, Watkins’ second debut for Rhinos came 17 years to the day after his first and he was a try scorer in both. His teammates in the 38-16 Challenge Cup win against Celtic Crusaders on April 18, 2008 included Kevin Sinfield and Matt Diskin.

Sinfield’s son Jack was alongside Watkins on the substitutes’ bench last week, while Diskin’s son Joe played - and scored - for Rhinos’ academy in the under-18s curtain-raiser. Last week’s win was the first time both Watkins and Ryan Hall touched down in the same game for Leeds since March 30, 2018. That was also a Good Friday fixture against Huddersfield, though on their opponents’ ground that time, when the sides battled to a 20-20 draw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keenan Palasia, Morgan Gannon, Matt Frawley and Ash Handley get to grips with Huddersfield Giants' Sam Hewitt. Leeds Rhinos' defence has been strong this season. Picture by David Harrison.

5: The first team’s start to the season may have been fair to middling, but Rhinos’ other sides have begun their campaigns in outstanding form. The combined record for the reserves, academy, scholarship and women’s first team is played 12, won 12, points for 562, against 102.

Rhinos are putting more emphasis on results at reserves level this year and many of Chev Walker’s under-18s are backing up in the second-string, which he also coaches. Leeds have some extremely promising teenagers coming through at scholarship and academy level and Diskin, Cassell, Harley Thomas, Marcus Qareqare and George Brown - among others - could play first team in the next year or two. Cassell has been in the past two Super League 21-man squads and is closest to it. Depending on injuries, it won’t be a surprise if he makes his debut this term.