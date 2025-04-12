Leeds Rhinos smash record with 3-figure Women's Challenge Cup win in game called off after 60 minutes

By Peter Smith
Published 12th Apr 2025, 14:57 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2025, 15:06 BST
Leeds Rhinos women set a club record in running rugby league when they thrashed Sheffield Eagles 104-0 in just 60 minutes at Olympic Legacy Park today.

The game was called off with 20 minutes remaining, after Eagles – who play in the second-tier Championship – were reduced to just nine players because of injury. Even so, it was the biggest-ever winning margin by a Leeds team eclipsing the men’s record of 102-0 against Coventry in 1913.

The women fell just short of Leeds’ highest total, which was a 106-10 defeat of Swinton Lions in a men’s Challenge Cup tie in 2001. The women’s previous highest score and winning margin was a 92-0 victory against Leigh Leopards in 2022.

Ebony Stead scored five tries for Leeds Rhinos women in their record win at Sheffield Eagles. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.Ebony Stead scored five tries for Leeds Rhinos women in their record win at Sheffield Eagles. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.
Ebony Stead scored five tries for Leeds Rhinos women in their record win at Sheffield Eagles. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

Rhinos led 80-0 at half-time and were on course for a world record total when the referee called a halt. They ran in 19 tries, with Ebony Stead touching down five times, equalling the women’s club record held by Izzy Northrop and Fran Goldthorp. Northrop grabbed a hat-trick, Ruby Walker - who also kicked 12 goals - and Shannon Lacey both bagged a brace and other try scorers were Bethan Dainton, Connie Boyd, Tally Bryer, Liv Whitehead, Sophie Nuttall, Evie Cousins and Mel Howard, who added two conversions.

The win means Rhinos - Cup runners-up in each of the past three seasons - are through to the competition semi-finals.

