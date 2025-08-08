Leeds Rhinos new signing Chris Hankinson is 'handy' addition says coach after tough debut v Leigh Leopards

New Leeds Rhinos signing Chris Hankinson was given a vote of confidence after a difficult debut in the 22-14 win at Leigh Leopards.

The 31-year-old played the full game on Rhinos’ left-wing, just three days after his move from Salford Red Devils. Hankinson was preferred to top try scorer Riley Lumb as the replacement for the injured Alfie Edgell. Ironically, Lumb will play for Salford against Hull this weekend, on a one-week loan.

Hankinson was targeted by Leigh’s right-side pairing of two-try winger Keanan Brand and centre Umyla Hanley, who scored their other touchdown. In a shaky start he was tackled into touch, leading to the hosts’ second score and knocked on at a play-the-ball later in the game, but Arthur reckons he will prove an asset with more time alongside his new teammates at training and in matches.

“He carried the ball nice and strong,” Arthur said of Hankinson who has signed on until the end of this season. “He had a couple of errors, but it is hard - he came in and had one training session and the captain’s run. We threw him out there. It’ll just take a bit of time with some combinations, but he is going to be handy for us.”

New Leeds Rhinos signing Chris Hankinson, left, with teammate James Bentley ahead of Thursday's win at Leigh Leopards. Picture by Olly Hassell/SWpix.com.

Rhinos’ star turn was provided by full-back Lachie Miller, who scored a sparkling solo touchdown, set up Brodie Croft for the winner and was involved in a vital try-saving tackle when Tesi Niu was held up over Leeds’ line. “He is going good,” Arthur said of Miller, who previously played rugby union sevens for Australia and joined Leeds ahead of last season. “Lachie has got a lot of talent and ability that’s natural and we - and previous coaches - haven’t coached into him. Physically he is really good and we’ve just been working with him on controlling his emotions. He is so caring, he wants to win and he is so hungry to help his teammates; sometimes emotions take control of his thoughts and he gets a little bit loose at times with that, but he is working so hard on it. He is a really good player.”

A delighted Arthur felt Thursday’s gutsy win, when Rhinos hit back from 8-0 down, was a tribute to co-captain Ash Handley, in his 250th career game. The winger-turned-centre made his Leeds debut 11 years ago and has played 235 times for the club, plus 11 with Featherstone Rovers on loan/dual-registration.

His total also includes three England caps and one England Knights appearance and Arthur added: “I was proud and really happy for Ash. I think as a leader, he has really developed this year. We tried to build that game around the character of him.

“He is a good person and he has a lot of fight in him. It’s really nice when you can celebrate milestones because it is a real privilege to play 250 games and it takes a lot of work. When the boys can find that extra bit for their team mate, I think that’s a really good sign of where the group’s at.”