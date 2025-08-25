Australia coach Kevin Walters talks 'amazing' Headingley crowd & Leeds Rhinos boss Brad Arthur's Ashes input

Australia coach Kevin Walters today hailed AMT Headingley’s “amazing” atmosphere and commented on speculation Leeds Rhinos boss Brad Arthur could be part of his Ashes coaching staff.

The first series between England/Great Britain and Australia since 2003 kicks off two months today at Wembley, followed by Tests at Everton’s new stadium and Headingley, both of which have already sold out. Headingley – which last staged an Ashes Test in 1982 – was criticised as a venue by some fans because of its limited capacity, of around 20,000, but Walters insisted Rhinos’ home ground will “give our players a great experience”.

Speaking to the English media this morning (Monday) from Brisbane, Walters said: “The crowd at Headingley is amazing. I haven’t actually had the joy of playing at Headingley, but I coached there with Catalans and also I have been there with the Australian team.

Australia played Fiji at Headingley during the 2022 World Cup. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

“The noise and atmosphere that crowd creates is an amazing experience, whether you are playing, coaching or a fan of the game. I am really pleased our guys will get to enjoy that experience.

“Hopefully it will be an enjoyable experience, provided everything goes okay, but regardless of the result, it is certainly a unique venue and one that has got strong heritage in England. I am pleased the Kangaroos will be playing there in game three.”

Walters was appointed as Kangaroos boss after previous coach Mal Meninga stood down to focus on his role with the new Perth Bears NRL outfit. The former Catalans Dragons, Brisbane Broncos and Queensland boss is set to announce his backroom staff on Wednesday and speculation in Australia suggests he will appoint Super League-based assistants.

Arthur, who spent 10 years in charge at NRL club Parramatta Eels, has been linked with the role, along with Hull KR’s Willie Peters and John Cartwright of Hull FC. Walters said: “I can’t confirm or deny about Brad. We are still sorting through our candidates. He would obviously be a very good person to have on staff. I haven’t as yet spoken with Brad, but I’ll certainly reach out to him in the next couple of days.”

Australia boss Kevin Walters, seen at a Brisbane Broncos training session last year, is relishing the opportunity to coach at AMT Headingley. Picture by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images.

Walters added: “I spoke to John [Cartwright] the other day and he was giving me some inside information - nothing really special, but I worked with John at the [Brisbane] Broncos. Willie Peters is having a great season at Hull KR. They are breaking all sorts of records. Their defence, I have noticed, is particularly strong. It's very hard to break their line. It’s often said you guys like to attack, but defence is something you don’t focus on a lot. That has obviously changed in the last 10 years and I am particularly impressed with his work.

“I am well aware of Brad’s talents. He coached here in Australia for 21 years and I coached against him when I was at the Broncos. They are three very talented coaches, certainly and I’ll be reaching out to all three of those guys, regardless of if they are on team or not, just for some insights on the English players and their knowledge of the English game and how it is played. That will be invaluable to us.”