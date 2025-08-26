Hull KR and Wigan Warriors have qualified and St Helens and Leeds Rhinos need just one more point to guarantee a top-six finish. Leigh Leopards are also almost there, but three clubs - Hull FC, Wakefield Trinity and Warrington Wolves - are slugging it out for the final spot in the post-season series.

The top-two on the final Betfred Super League table will have a bye through the first round of the play-offs and then a home semi-final, with the league leaders playing the lowest-ranked survivors from the opening elimination ties. Those round one games will see third play host to sixth and fourth on the table at home to the side ending the campaign in sixth.

Rhinos are on track to feature in their first play-offs since they reached the Grand Final in 2022 and could end an eight-year wait for a home match. Hull KR are strong favourites to finish top of the ladder and complete the second part of a domestic treble, but Wigan Saints and Leeds are all vying for the runners-up spot.

So, how will the final table look? It has been an unpredictable season and there could be more twists and turns to come over the next month. Based on nothing more scientific than guesswork and maybe some wishful thinking, here’s the YEP’s prediction.

Here's every team's fixtures over the final rounds of the Betfred Super League season and where we think they'll finish.

2 . Hull KR (currently 1st, 38 points) St Helens (H, lose), Hull FC (H, win), Wakefield Trinity (A, win), Warrington Wolves (H, win). Predicted final points: 44 (first place). Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com Photo Sales

3 . St Helens (3rd, 32 points) Hull KR (A, win) Wigan Warriors (H, win), Leigh Leopards (A, win), Castleford Tigers (H, win). Predicted final points 40 (second place). Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com Photo Sales

4 . Leeds Rhinos (4th, 32 points) Hull FC (A, win), Huddersfield Giants (A, win), Catalans Dragons (H, win), Wigan Warriors (A, win). Predicted final points 40 (third place). Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com Photo Sales

5 . Wigan Warriors (2nd, 34 points) Catalans Dragons (A, win), St Helens (A, lose), Castleford Tigers (H, win), Leeds Rhinos (H, lose). Predicted final points: 38 (fourth place). Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com Photo Sales