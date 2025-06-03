Super League half-term report: grading Leeds Rhinos, St Helens, Wigan Warriors, Hull KR & others from A-F

By Peter Smith
Published 3rd Jun 2025, 17:00 BST
Updated 3rd Jun 2025, 17:30 BST
This weekend’s Challenge Cup final break marks half way in the league campaign and at least nine clubs will still fancy their chances of qualifying for the play-offs.

Leeds Rhinos, Hull FC and Wakefield Trinity have been the surprise packages in the opening 13 Betfred Super League rounds, while St Helens, Warrington Wolves and Catalans Dragons have all underachieved. Here’s how the Yorkshire Evening Post has rated the 12 clubs so far on a scale from A-F, taking into account previous years’ form and pre-season expectations.

Here's how the 12 teams have faced so far, graded from A to F.

1. Super League half-term report

Here's how the 12 teams have faced so far, graded from A to F. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Only one defeat, two points clear at the top and heading to Wembley; Rovers have managed to build on a very good season last year and they look the real deal: Grade A.

2. Hull KR

Only one defeat, two points clear at the top and heading to Wembley; Rovers have managed to build on a very good season last year and they look the real deal: Grade A. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Aren’t going to win everything this year, but still a cut above all but one of their rivals: Grade A.

3. Wigan Warriors

Aren’t going to win everything this year, but still a cut above all but one of their rivals: Grade A. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Things still to work on - and some tough tests lie ahead - but Brad Arthur’s side have made impressive progress so far: Grade B+.

4. Leeds Rhinos

Things still to work on - and some tough tests lie ahead - but Brad Arthur’s side have made impressive progress so far: Grade B+. Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Last year’s fifth-placed side have been a little inconsistent, but they are well in the hunt for a home play-off: Grade B.

5. Leigh Leopards

Last year’s fifth-placed side have been a little inconsistent, but they are well in the hunt for a home play-off: Grade B. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Along with Rhinos, the most improved team this year and they seem to be back in form after a recent four-game blip: Grade B+.

6. Hull FC

Along with Rhinos, the most improved team this year and they seem to be back in form after a recent four-game blip: Grade B+. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan WarriorsSuper LeagueSt HelensHull KRHull FCWakefield TrinityYorkshire Evening Post
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice