Leeds Rhinos, Hull FC and Wakefield Trinity have been the surprise packages in the opening 13 Betfred Super League rounds, while St Helens, Warrington Wolves and Catalans Dragons have all underachieved. Here’s how the Yorkshire Evening Post has rated the 12 clubs so far on a scale from A-F, taking into account previous years’ form and pre-season expectations.
1. Super League half-term report
Here's how the 12 teams have faced so far, graded from A to F. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
2. Hull KR
Only one defeat, two points clear at the top and heading to Wembley; Rovers have managed to build on a very good season last year and they look the real deal: Grade A. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com
3. Wigan Warriors
Aren’t going to win everything this year, but still a cut above all but one of their rivals: Grade A. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
4. Leeds Rhinos
Things still to work on - and some tough tests lie ahead - but Brad Arthur’s side have made impressive progress so far: Grade B+. Photo: Steve Riding
5. Leigh Leopards
Last year’s fifth-placed side have been a little inconsistent, but they are well in the hunt for a home play-off: Grade B. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com
6. Hull FC
Along with Rhinos, the most improved team this year and they seem to be back in form after a recent four-game blip: Grade B+. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
