Two players have been charged following Leeds Rhinos’ derby win against Wakefield Trinity.

The RFL’s match review panel today issued penalty points to Rhinos second-rower James Bentley and Wakefield stand-off Max Jowitt over offences in Leeds’ 22-18 win on Saturday. Bentley was sin-binned by referee Chris Kendall - following a consultation with his video assistant Tom Grant - for a foul on Trinity loose-forward Jay Pitts two minutes from time.

The Leeds man was charged with grade B ‘late contact on passer’ and handed three points. Those are his first of the year and he was fined, but avoided a ban.

Leeds hinos' James Bentley. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Jowitt was also fined after receiving one penalty point for grade A dangerous contact. That took his total for the past 12 months to 3.5. The challenge, on Leeds stand-off Brodie Croft, led to a penalty which Jake Connor converted late in the first half.

The review panel decided not to charge Rhinos prop Keenan Palasia or Trinity second-row Josh Griffin after separate incidents during the AMT Headingley clash. TV pundit Kevin Brown felt Palasia could have been shown a yellow card for alleged high contact on Wakefield full-back Josh Rourke seven minutes before half-time.

The review panel also looked into an allegation of striking by Griffin on Rhinos’ Harry Newman. In both cases the panel’s minutes state “footage [was] inconclusive as to the nature of the contact” and no action was taken.

The only other charge from Betfred Super League round 13 was issued to St Helens’ Morgan Knowles for grade A ‘late contact on passer’ in Friday’s defeat at Hull KR. He faces no further action after receiving one penalty point, taking his tally for the year to two.