Leeds Rhinos fans pose key question, raise Las Vegas doubt, make bold prediction v Warrington Wolves

Leeds Rhinos had no game last weekend, giving the YEP’s fans jury an opportunity to reflect on the season so far and current state of rugby league.Our panel are happy with the way Rhinos are performing and have praised one man in particular for his contribution, but there’s concern one of the sport’s greatest occasions could be under threat.

BECKY OXLEY

The break in Super League during Challenge Cup final weekend offers a valuable opportunity for reflection at the midpoint of the season. The absence of the Rhinos from both the men’s and women’s competitions this year raises the question of when we might again reach a significant final.

Leeds Rhinos fan Tom Goldsworthy is delighted Ryan Hall will play on next season. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

We experienced much during the golden generation and expectations remain high. Not advancing far in the Challenge Cup has allowed us to concentrate on the league, which I believe has greatly benefited us. The team didn’t suffer a defeat in May, demonstrating genuine strength and commitment.

Jake Connor has proven many doubters wrong and currently leads the Man of Steel rankings. Few would have anticipated this, especially with James Bentley showing significant improvement as well. This, to me, reflects the respect the players have for Brad Arthur and the positive impact he is having on the team. They are functioning cohesively and we are strong as a unit.

The pressing question is whether we can make it all the way to the Super League Grand Final at Old Trafford this year. I believe we have a solid chance. If we maintain our current trajectory and sustain our strength in the latter half of the season, I eagerly anticipate another trip to Old Trafford. As a Manchester City supporter, it’s the only occasion you’ll find me there.

Fans Becky Oxley and David Muhl reckon coach Brad Arthur has brought about a big improvement in Leeds Rhinos' form. Picture by Steve Riding.

DAVID MUHL

It was a week off for the Rhinos as the Challenge Cup finals took centre stage. I must be honest, for the first time in 10 years I didn’t go, deciding instead to watch on TV. What a final I missed. I was expecting a one-sided game with Hull KR running away with it, but I was proved wrong and, in my opinion, the best team lost.

On to the Rhinos and we have an interesting few weeks coming up that could make or break our season. Warrington and Leigh at home and Hull KR and Saints away are all very difficult games and will give us a good idea of where we stand. Looking at the way we have played over the last few weeks, I don’t think we have to fear any team.

I watched the documentary RAM Films made about last season and the thing that struck me was the difference between coaches Rohan Smith and Brad Arthur. I liked Rohan as a man, I thought he was a decent chap, but the documentary showed Brad is by far a superior coach. He is clear in his expectations and the players seem to react well to him. Let’s just hope, despite the pull of family back home in Australia, he decides to extend his stay.

Fans throng Wembley Way before last weekend's Challenge Cup final, but fan Iain Sharp fears the event's days may be numbered. Picture by Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com.

Las Vegas has been the most talked about topic among Rhinos fans, but I’m not convinced of the value of our fixture against Hull KR there next season. It’s a long way to go for a game and I’m concerned about the impact it will have on the players and fear it may affect the season going forward. I’m not convinced the game in the US will take off and the financial impact on our club could be substantial. However, we are half way through the season and it’s positive all the way. Long may it continue.

IAIN SHARP

So the Challenge Cup has been decided for another season, with the trophy boldly going where it has only once gone before, to east Hull. As a witness at Wembley, I found the final an enthralling and pulsating contest.

Perhaps the biggest talking point of the season in general has been the potential buy out of Super League by the NRL from Australia, followed by a change in a structure of the top-flight, with the remaining clubs perhaps following the antipodean model of becoming feeder clubs to the top teams.

An obvious casualty might be the Challenge Cup. I can’t see a Super League side being able to play a feeder club of a rival in earlier rounds. Likewise, it is going to be a fairly flat competition if only the top 10 or 12 Super League teams face each other in the knockout stages to generate finalists. I hope the tradition of a cup competition can be retained in the brave new world, but can’t see an easy way of achieving it.

It is foreseeable that the sport ends its big Wembley day out. Just over 63,000 watched the final last Saturday, a far cry from the 90-100,000 who saw the finals in the mid-1980s. It’s disappointing, given that figure has been boosted by fans of the 1895 Cup. Many in rugby league complain about the same old names winning things, but the Challenge Cup has delivered eight different winners since 2015. I think the French have a saying that if you don’t use something, someone will take it away from you. If you haven’t already, maybe you should take in a Cup final at Wembley one year soon, before someone takes the chance away from you. It is a great day out as a neutral.

TOM GOLDSWORTHY

In a quiet week for Leeds, it was announced that Ryan Hall has extended his stay at the Rhinos until the end of 2026, which I think is a smart move from the club. We have seen this season that he still has the quality to start for a Super League side, but I believe his experience is more valuable to the club. We have a relatively young side, compared to other teams and if we are to start competing for trophies again, Hall’s composure will surely help settle any nerves.

Sporting director Ian Blease has made it clear Leeds are not in a position to make many new signings for next year after committing a serious chunk of the salary cap on young players coming through, which I think is another good move by the club. Much of our success over the best 25 years is down to home-grown talent and, with the constant talent coming out of our academy, we should be utilizing it. It also looks like we are learning the lesson from our previous failing to retain talent in Sam Walters and Morgan Gannon.

Looking ahead to the Warrington game on Saturday, it is difficult to predict which Wolves team will show up. After narrowly missing out on the Challenge Cup, despite dominating most of the game, will we see a team low on confidence or one raring to bounce back? Regardless of this, Leeds should be winning comfortably. We have turned Headingley into a fortress again and I back us to beat anyone at home, especially a team who have struggled to find consistent form this season.