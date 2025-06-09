Star facing long ban as 3 charged from Hull KR's Challenge Cup final win v Warrington Wolves
The Robins snatched an 8-6 victory thanks to Mikey Lewis’ conversion of a 78th-minute touchdown by Tom Davies, but three of their Betfred Challenge Cup-winning side have today (Monday) been charged by the RFL’s match review panel. Prop Sauaso Sue was ordered to appear before a disciplinary hearing tomorrow after the panel accused him of grade E spitting.
Referee Liam Moore placed the incident on report after an allegation was made by Warrington winger Josh Thewlis midway through last Saturday’s second half, when Hull KR trailed 6-2. E is the most serious disciplinary grade, resulting in an automatic referral to an operational rules tribunal. If found guilty, Sue faces a suspension of at least six games. A ban of at least four matches would rule him out of the Robins’ home clash with Leeds Rhinos on July 6.
Sue’s teammates winger Joe Burgess and ex-Wakefield Trinity star James Batchelor, who played at centre, were also charged, but not banned. Burgess was fined after being handed three penalty points for grade B head contact with Thewlis early in the first half.
Batchelor received five points for grade C head contact on Matt Dufty, also resulting in a fine. Under this year’s new totting up procedure, bans begin when a player reaches a total of six penalty points in a 12-month period. The points tally is halved once a player has served a punishment, including a fine.
Neither Hull KR player was sin-binned. Both have until noon tomorrow to challenge the review panel’s verdict. Any appeals would be heard later the same day, but if unsuccessful would result in an automatic one-match suspension.
Dufty is facing a long spell on the casualty list after sustaining a fractured eye socket following a clash of heads with Batchelor midway through the second half. No Warrington players were charged. The Cup runners-up are back in action on Saturday when they face Rhinos at AMT Headingley.
