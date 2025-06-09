Star facing long ban as 3 charged from Hull KR's Challenge Cup final win v Warrington Wolves

A player is facing a long ban following Hull KR’s dramatic last-gasp win against Warrington Wolves at Wembley.

The Robins snatched an 8-6 victory thanks to Mikey Lewis’ conversion of a 78th-minute touchdown by Tom Davies, but three of their Betfred Challenge Cup-winning side have today (Monday) been charged by the RFL’s match review panel. Prop Sauaso Sue was ordered to appear before a disciplinary hearing tomorrow after the panel accused him of grade E spitting.

Referee Liam Moore placed the incident on report after an allegation was made by Warrington winger Josh Thewlis midway through last Saturday’s second half, when Hull KR trailed 6-2. E is the most serious disciplinary grade, resulting in an automatic referral to an operational rules tribunal. If found guilty, Sue faces a suspension of at least six games. A ban of at least four matches would rule him out of the Robins’ home clash with Leeds Rhinos on July 6.

Hull KR's Sauaso Sue with the Challenge Cup at Wembley. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

Sue’s teammates winger Joe Burgess and ex-Wakefield Trinity star James Batchelor, who played at centre, were also charged, but not banned. Burgess was fined after being handed three penalty points for grade B head contact with Thewlis early in the first half.

Batchelor received five points for grade C head contact on Matt Dufty, also resulting in a fine. Under this year’s new totting up procedure, bans begin when a player reaches a total of six penalty points in a 12-month period. The points tally is halved once a player has served a punishment, including a fine.

Neither Hull KR player was sin-binned. Both have until noon tomorrow to challenge the review panel’s verdict. Any appeals would be heard later the same day, but if unsuccessful would result in an automatic one-match suspension.

Dufty is facing a long spell on the casualty list after sustaining a fractured eye socket following a clash of heads with Batchelor midway through the second half. No Warrington players were charged. The Cup runners-up are back in action on Saturday when they face Rhinos at AMT Headingley.