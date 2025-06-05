Leeds Rhinos ratings: how every player has performed so far in 2025 with one 4/10 and a 9/10

By Peter Smith
Published 5th Jun 2025, 17:00 BST
Leeds Rhinos have had some impressive performances, individually and as a team, so far this season.

At the half way point in Betfred Super League, Rhinos have used 24 players in their 15 competitive matches, with seven of them being ever-present. The team are third in the table and have two players in the top-six on the Man of Steel leaderboard. There’s still room for improvement, particularly on attack, but Rhinos are on track for their first top-four finish since 2017. Here’s how each player has rated out of 10, based on their performances up to now.

Here's how the squad have performed so far in 2025.

Here's how the squad have performed so far in 2025. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

10 appearances, three tries, 14 goals. Has cut out the errors and become a quality rugby league player 8.5.

10 appearances, three tries, 14 goals. Has cut out the errors and become a quality rugby league player 8.5. Photo: Steve Riding

15 appearances, six tries. A bit up and down, but ever-present and has found his try scoring form in the past couple of games 6.5.

15 appearances, six tries. A bit up and down, but ever-present and has found his try scoring form in the past couple of games 6.5. Photo: Steve Riding

15 appearances, five tries. Has adjusted to a new role at centre, alongside a rookie winger and maintained his high level of performance 8.

15 appearances, five tries. Has adjusted to a new role at centre, alongside a rookie winger and maintained his high level of performance 8. Photo: Steve Riding

12 appearances, nine tries. At 37, still one of the best wingers in Super League 7.5.

12 appearances, nine tries. At 37, still one of the best wingers in Super League 7.5. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

10 appearances. Endured some injury disruption, hasn’t had any poor games, but is yet to hit his best form 6.

10 appearances. Endured some injury disruption, hasn’t had any poor games, but is yet to hit his best form 6. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

