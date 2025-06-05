At the half way point in Betfred Super League, Rhinos have used 24 players in their 15 competitive matches, with seven of them being ever-present. The team are third in the table and have two players in the top-six on the Man of Steel leaderboard. There’s still room for improvement, particularly on attack, but Rhinos are on track for their first top-four finish since 2017. Here’s how each player has rated out of 10, based on their performances up to now.
1. Leeds Rhinos half-season player ratings
Here's how the squad have performed so far in 2025. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
2. Lachie Miller (squad number one)
10 appearances, three tries, 14 goals. Has cut out the errors and become a quality rugby league player 8.5. Photo: Steve Riding
3. Harry Newman (no 3)
15 appearances, six tries. A bit up and down, but ever-present and has found his try scoring form in the past couple of games 6.5. Photo: Steve Riding
4. Ash Handley (no 4)
15 appearances, five tries. Has adjusted to a new role at centre, alongside a rookie winger and maintained his high level of performance 8. Photo: Steve Riding
5. Ryan Hall (no 5)
12 appearances, nine tries. At 37, still one of the best wingers in Super League 7.5. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
6. Brodie Croft (no 6)
10 appearances. Endured some injury disruption, hasn’t had any poor games, but is yet to hit his best form 6. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.