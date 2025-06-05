At the half way point in Betfred Super League, Rhinos have used 24 players in their 15 competitive matches, with seven of them being ever-present. The team are third in the table and have two players in the top-six on the Man of Steel leaderboard. There’s still room for improvement, particularly on attack, but Rhinos are on track for their first top-four finish since 2017. Here’s how each player has rated out of 10, based on their performances up to now.