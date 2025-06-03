Leeds Rhinos coach hails 'complete professional' as Ryan Hall contract decision confirmed

Record-breaker Ryan Hall has been hailed as a “complete professional” after committing himself to another season with Leeds Rhinos.

Hall rejoined Rhinos last autumn on a one-year deal which included an option for 2026 and the club today confirmed he will play on for a 20th season in professional rugby league. The 37-year-old is Betfred Super League’s all-time leading try scorer, with 260 and his 39 for England is also a record.

His touchdown in Rhinos’ win at Castleford Tigers last month took him to 343 tries in the British game, lifting him to 19th on the all-time list. Only four players have scored more than his 242 tries - in 342 games - for Leeds.

Hall made his Rhinos debut in 2007 and won six Grand Finals, the Challenge Cup twice - including as man of the match in 2014 - and a World Club Challenge before joining NRL side Sydney Roosters ahead of the 2019 season. He returned to England with Hull KR two years later and featured in their 2023 Wembley loss to Leigh Leopards and last year’s Grand Final defeat by Wigan Warriors. He made his 500th career appearance when Rhinos beat Wigan at AMT Headingley in March .

“I have always said if I feel I can still do a job for the team then I would like to continue playing,” Hall said of his new deal. “This is my 19th season and it would be great to play a 20th.

“I have spoken to players who have retired and they always say you’ll know when your time has come, but I am enjoying my rugby at the moment and being part of this Leeds Rhinos squad. We have got a lot we still want to achieve in 2025, but I am also looking forward to seeing where this squad can go over the next 18 months.

“This is a special club and I am pleased to have agreed the extension with [sporting director] Ian Blease. Now we can focus on building on the opportunity we have given ourselves in the first half of the season.”

Hall’s return to Leeds was announced in April, 2024, three months before Brad Arthur was appointed coach. Arthur said: “Ryan is a complete professional. His record speaks for itself in terms of his try-scoring ability, but it is his day-to-day commitment to the team and being his very best that sets a benchmark for the rest of our squad. I am pleased for the Rhinos he will be here in 2026; having an experienced bloke like him around the squad can only bring the very best out of our players.”

Blease insisted: “Ryan continues to show he can perform at the highest level, week-in, week-out. Just as important as his tries on the field is the way he conducts himself around the club, whether that is with his teammates, younger members of the group, club partners or supporters. I am delighted we could agree a deal for next season.”

All-time Super League try scorers: Ryan Hall 260, Josh Charnley 249, Danny McGuire 247, Keith Senior 199, Paul Wellens 199, Jermaine McGillvary 196, Tommy Makinson 194, Ryan Atkins 186, Leon Pryce 173, Tom Briscoe 172.

All-time British try scorers: Brian Bevan 796, Billy Boston 571, Martin Offiah 481, Alf Ellaby 446, Eric Batten 443, Lionel Cooper 441, Ellery Hanley 428, Johnny Ring 428, Clive Sullivan 406, John Atkinson 401, Eric Harris 399, Tom Van Vollenhoven 395, Albert Rosenfeld 386, Jim Lewthwaite 383, Ike Southward 374, Barney Hudson 372, Neil Fox 358, Paul Newlove 347, Ryan Hall 343, Mick Sullivan 342, Garry Schofield 330, Shaun Edwards 327.

All-time Leeds Rhinos try scorers: Eric Harris 391, John Atkinson, 340, Alan Smith 283, Danny McGuire 267, Ryan Hall 242.