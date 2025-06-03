Tickets go on sale for Leeds Rhinos' Las Vegas Super League showdown v Hull KR

Tickets for Leeds Rhinos’ Las Vegas showdown with Hull KR go on sale today.

Rhinos will face the Robins in a Betfred Super League fixture at Nevada’s Allegiant Stadium on February 28 next year. Match tickets sales open at 8am today (Tuesday) and Rhinos are expecting heavy demand, with more than 3,000 Leeds fans having already registered their interest.

Rhinos’ official flight and accommodation packages have already sold out, but fans can still book rooms at the Bellagio or Luxor hotels through the club. Rhinos have urged anyone buying match tickets to do so via this link which will guarantee a seat with other Leeds fans.

Fans can now buy tickets to see Leeds Rhinos play Hull KR at Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, on Feb 28 next year. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

A Rhinos spokesperson said: “Please don’t use any other links to purchase match tickets. The main supporter bays for Rhinos fans are sections 143, 144, 247, 248. However, even if these sell out, do not worry - there are plenty of other blocks alongside the official Rhinos supporter bays so we can all be together to cheer on the team. For anyone buying in larger groups, although the single transaction limit is 10 tickets, you can carry out as many transactions as you like.”